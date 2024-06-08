Work underway on third phase of Teesside homes

Work is underway and a development partner has been appointed, on the third phase of a housing project that is creating over 650 Teesside homes.

Construction and regeneration specialist, Vistry North East, part of the Vistry Group, secured planning permission for a latest phase of 204 properties at Kirkleatham, near Redcar, in October last year.

Vistry North East, is already working on phases one and two at the site – just named as Residential Development of the Year at the Insider Property Awards North East. This comprises 375 homes for sale, shared ownership and private and affordable rent and, in addition, a supported living village of 75 homes for people with a specific housing need.

The developer is pleased to announce that it will again be working in partnership with Beyond Housing, which will acquire 123 of the 204 phase three properties for shared ownership (80), affordable rent (23) and rent to buy (20). The remaining 81 houses will be marketed for sale.

Andrew Rennie, Development Director, Vistry North East, said: “It is fantastic to be starting work on our new development here in Kirkleatham and to again be working with Beyond Housing, to deliver even more high-quality housing for the local community.

“Our earlier phases have already played a huge part in improving both the housing choice and standard in the area. Whether people are looking to buy outright, to rent privately or to access supported housing options – through means such as affordable rent, shared ownership, rent to buy or in an extra care setting – our mixed tenure approach is providing options and opportunities available to all.”

Vistry North East was chosen by Homes England to complete the £44M third phase of the £119M project, subject to planning, in February last year.

Ian Hall, Senior Development Manager, Homes England said, “We are pleased to see the third and final phase of the residential development start on site. Vistry North East is a valued partner which has responded to Homes England’s challenge to deliver high quality homes at an accelerated pace.

“Residential development commenced at Kirkleatham in 2020. If the end of 2026 target for this phase is met, 654 homes of various tenures will have been delivered in a short period of time, benefiting a wide section of the Redcar community.”

The developer has been awarded a five-star rating by the Home Builders Federation (HBF), which evaluates customer satisfaction.

In addition, the Project Manager at the development was recently awarded an NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award, for a second consecutive year – further testament to the dedication, consistent high standards and diligent approach of the site team.

The latest phase at Kirkleatham will see a mix of two to five bed homes created. It is expected the first residents will be able to move into the third phase homes in October this year, with completion of all third phase properties expected in Summer 2026.

Clare Harrigan, Director of Development at Beyond Housing said: “The successful partnership between Vistry and Beyond Housing through all three phases of the development has maximised the opportunities for delivery of high-quality new homes.

“The commencement of the final phase of this popular development will deliver more new homes with a wide range of tenures providing options to suit all customers.”

Vistry Group is the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed tenure homes. A young and dynamic business with a Partnerships-led approach – delivered through the Countryside Partnerships brand – the group is delivering thousands of homes every year for the affordable and private marketplaces. It also encompasses a portfolio of retail brands, including Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Countryside Homes.

Vistry North East is currently active on 15 construction sites around the North East region with a gross development value of just over £630 million and is working with six housing associations and seven local authorities.

Beyond Housing is one of the largest registered housing providers in the North East and North Yorkshire. With its regional offices in Redcar and Scarborough, the organisation is responsible for the letting, management and maintenance of over 15,000 homes across the North East and North Yorkshire.

*Picture caption: (L-R) Beyond Housing’s Claire Harrigan, Vistry North East’s Andrew Rennie, Beyond Housing’s Frances Barlow and Homes England’s Ian Hall.