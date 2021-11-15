WORLD CHEESE AWARDS: PARMIGIANO REGGIANO IS THE MOST AWARDED CHEESE IN THE WORLD

The international jury made up of 250 experts awarded Parmigiano Reggiano 126 medals, 7 of which were in the Super Gold category. Bertinelli: “We are going home with our heads held high after battling it out with 4,079 cheeses from 48 countries, leaving with a haul of 126 medals out of 174 competing entries.”

Parmigiano Reggiano has achieved its best ever result at the World Cheese Awards 2021, winning 126 medals. The World Cheese Awards is the most important cheese competition in the world, which took place in Oviedo, Spain this year as part of the International Cheese Festival from 3rd – 6th November. The international jury consisted of 250 experts who awarded Parmigiano Reggiano an all-time record of 7 Super Gold medals, 6 of which were won by dairies belonging to the National Team. Parmigiano Reggiano is the most awarded cheese in the world and won the most Super Gold medals out of all competitors.

This year, the Parmigiano Reggiano National Team — an association of 96 cheese dairies across provinces in the production area – was the largest ever joint mission abroad promoting an Italian cheese, with 10 more dairies involved than in 2019. This group effort earned the National Team 117 medals: 6 Super Gold (best table cheese), 32 Gold, 43 Silver, 36 Bronze. The Super Gold medals were won by Azienda Agricola Grana D’Oro of Reggio Emilia, Latteria Collina of Reggio Emilia, Caseificio Rosola di Zocca of Modena, Caseificio Punto Latte of Modena, Latteria Sociale La Nuova 2000 of Reggio Emilia, and Caseificio Sociale Canevaccia of Bologna. The seventh Super Gold was awarded to the Consortium Latterie Virgilio, which competed independently of the National Team.

The Parmigiano Reggiano National Team

Nicola Bertinelli, President of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, commented, “Parmigiano Reggiano has once again demonstrated the qualities of a cheese that is unique in the world. We are going home with our heads held high after battling it out with 4,079 cheeses from 48 countries, leaving with a total haul of 126 medals out of 174 competing entries. This success is a source of pride for the entire supply chain, which involves thousands of breeders and 307 artisan dairies every day in the quest for absolute excellence.”

Gabriele Arlotti, Founder of the National Team, added, “We are celebrating 20 years of work in the best way possible, with Parmigiano Reggiano receiving awards from the Apennines to the plains, from all the provinces in the area of origin, and in all its biodiversity: milk from Friesian, Red, White Modena, and Bruna Alpina Brown cows. As an interesting fact, we are once again the cheese with the highest number of Super Gold medals and overall medals. Congratulations to the team in Spain for an event that attracts an audience from all over the world.”

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium also sponsored a new award for the Best Female Cheesemaker, which was awarded to Silvia Peláez Navero, owner of Queseria Quesos y Besos which produces Olavidia cheese, a soft goat’s cheese that won the title of the World’s Best Cheese at the World Cheese Awards 2021.

Below are the details of the medals won by the Parmigiano Reggiano National Team.

BOLOGNA

Super Gold

Caseificio Sociale Canevaccia – over 40 months

GOLD

San Giovanni di Querciola – 24-29 months

Caseificio Sociale Canevaccia – 24-29 months

Silver

Fattoria San Rocco – 24-29 months

Casearia di Sant’Anna – 24-29 months

San Giovanni di Querciola – 30-39 months

Bronze

Caseificio Fior di Latte – 18-23 months

Caseificio Fior di Latte – 24-29 months

Fattoria San Rocco – 24-29 months

MANTUA

Gold

Latteria Venera Vecchia – 30-39 months

Latteria Marzette – 30-39 months

Latteria Quistello – over 40 months

Silver

Latteria Quistello – 30-39 months

Bronze

Latteria Venera Vecchia – 24-29 months

Caseificio Frizza – 24-29 months

Latteria Vo Grande – 30-39 months

Latteria Sociale Gonfo – over 40 months

Latteria Vo Grande – over 40 months

Caseificio Frizza – over 40 months

MODENA

Super Gold

Rosola di Zocca – 30-39 months

Punto Latte – 30-39 months

Gold

Cooperativa Casearia Castelnovese – 24-29 months

Caseificio Razionale Novese – over 40 months

Albalat – 24-29 months

4 Madonne Caseificio dell’Emilia – 30-39 months

Silver

Caseificio Dismano – 24-29 months

Bonlatte – 30-39 months

Caseificio Casello – 30-39 months

San Lorenzo – 30-39 months

4 Madonne Caseificio dell’Emilia – over 40 months

Antica Latteria Ducale – over 40 months

San Lorenzo – over 40 months

Bronze

Caseificio Bioregiani -18-23 months

Punto Latte – 24-29 months

Caseificio La Cappelletta – 24-29 months

Caseificio Dismano – 30-39 months

Cooperativa Casearia Castelnovese – 30-39 months

Latteria di Campogalliano – 30-39 months

San Bartolomeo – 30-39 months

Latteria di Campogalliano – over 40 months

PARMA

Gold

Casearia Castelli Gruppo Lactalis – 24-29 months

Caseificio Ugolotti – 24-29 months

Caseificio di Ravarano e Casaselvatica – 30-39 months

Cooperativa Casearia Agrinascente – over 40 months

FRATELLI BRUGNOLI – over 40 months

Il Battistero – over 40 months

Silver

Caseificio Gennari Sergio & Figli – 24-29 months

Caseificio Sociale Palazzo – 24-29 months

Casearia Castelli – 24-29 months

San Bernardino di Caramaschi Mario e C. -30-39 months

Cooperativa Casearia Agrinascente Sac – 30-39 months

Caseificio San Pietro Val Parma – 30-39 months

Fratelli Boldini – 30-39 months

Caseificio Sociale di Urzano – over 40 months

Caseificio San Pietro Val Parma – over 40 months

Bronze

Araldi Pietro e Luigi – 30-39 months

Caseificio Gennari Sergio & Figli – 30-39 months

Consorzio Produttori Latte – 30-39 months

Casearia Castelli Gruppo Lactalis – 30-39 months

Caseificio Ugolotti – 30-39 months

Fratelli Boldini – 24-29 months

Ambrosi – over 40 months

REGGIO EMILIA

Super Gold

Grana D’Oro Vacche Rosse – 24-29 months

Latteria Collina – 24-29 months

Latteria Sociale La Nuova 2000 – over 40 months

Gold

Latteria La Grande – over 40 months

Latteria Barchessone – 30-39 months

Latteria Villa Curta – 30-39 months

Casearia Tricolore – 30-39 months

Latteria del Fornacione – 30-39 months

Latteria Barchessone – over 40 months

Caseificio di Gavasseto – over 40 months

Antica Fattoria Caseificio Scalabrini – 24-29 months

Latteria San Giovanni Della Fossa – 24-29 months

Latteria Molinazza – 18-23 months

Silver

Soc. Agricola Barba Piergiorgio e F.lli – over 40 months

Caseificio Cavola – 18-23 months

Agricola Società Agricola – 18-23 months

Latteria Villa Curta – 24-29 months

Fattoria Fiori – 24-29 months

Latteria Roncocesi – 24-29 months

Latteria di Migliara – 24-29 months

Latteria Centro Rubbianino – 24-29 months

Caseificio Allegro – 24-29 months

Caseificio di Gavasseto – 30-39 months

Latteria Moderna – 30-39 months

Fattoria Fiori – 30-39 months

Caseificio Il Boiardo – 30-39 months

Caseificio Allegro – 30-39 months

Latteria San Girolamo – 30-39 months

Caseificio di Marola – 30-39 months

Latteria Cagnola – 30-39 months

Latteria Centro Rubbianino – 30-39 months

Latteria San Giovanni Della Fossa – 30-39 months

Latteria Moderna – over 40 months

Latteria San Girolamo – over 40 months

Nuova Latteria Fontana – 18-23 months

Bronze

Casearia Fratelli Dotti – 24-29 months

Latteria Garfagnolo – 24-29 months

Latteria La Grande – 24-29 months

LATTERIA SOCIALE PAVERAZZI – 24-29 months

Caseificio Agricolo del Milanello – 24-29 months

Caseificio Il Boiardo – 24-29 months

Latteria di Migliara – 30-39 months

Latteria San Pietro – 30-39 months

Latteria Molinazza – 30-39 months

Grana D’Oro Vacche Rosse – over 40 months

Caseificio Sociale Castellazzo – over 40 months

Antica Latteria Centro Re – over 40 months

