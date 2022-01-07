XEDIA LTD announces the launch of their new platform, Betting.Partners, which provides affiliates in the Sports Betting & Casino industry with Turn-Key marketing solutions such as Widgets and Website Templates.

Will Edwards, director of XEDIA LTD, says: “I’m really pleased that this time has finally come. Betting.Partners has taken years to plan and hundreds of hours to construct and It’ll be truly great to see it benefiting both the affiliates and operators of the industry.”

“Over the next 2 years Betting.Partners will create 100,000 new affiliates worldwide, consequently generating 9 figures annually for the iGaming industry.”

You can visit the Betting.Partners website for more information or contact XEDIA at https://xedia.ltd.