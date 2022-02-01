Yarm School is celebrating the international call up of one of its hockey players.

15-year-old Will Ferguson, who started playing the game for Stockton Hockey Club when he was just seven years old, has been selected for the Under 16 England squad following a lengthy selection process.

Will played County hockey for Durham in the 2020-21 season before being selected for the Durham Regional Performance Centre and subsequently the North of England squad.

The Fourth Year pupil is one of 92 pupils from the school who are currently competing at County level or higher.

Will said: “I am delighted to be playing in an England shirt. My family and I have been waiting for many years for it to happen and it is mind-blowing to finally be at this point. I am extremely excited to play my first match for them and I can’t wait. Huge thanks to all of the coaches who have helped me along the way.”

Headmaster Huw Williams said: “We are very proud of Will’s success and excited to see him represent his country. His achievement exemplifies the strength in depth of hockey at Yarm, and this has seen us gain notable success in regional and national competitions this year. This is testament to the pupils’ hard work and dedication and the commitment of our sports staff.

“Sport is an integral part of life at Yarm. It teaches young people so many things including teamwork, discipline and the value of hard work and I am so proud of our pupils’ positive attitude and their achievements.

“We are all looking forward to Will’s first international appearance.”