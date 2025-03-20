1.5 million Kia Connect users and counting – celebrating a connected mobility landmark

Usership grows from 32,500 in 2019 to 1.5 million in 2025

More than 336,000 vehicles with active Kia Connect users in the UK

Regular OTA updates ensure Kia models remain future-ready

Recent highlights include the launch of the Kia Connect Store, partnerships with 4screen and Geotab, and In-Car Payment

To celebrate the milestone of reaching 1.5 million active Kia Connect users, Kia Europe reflects on the recent evolution of its connected vehicle ecosystem. “Since its launch in 2019, Kia Connect has been demonstrating the company’s commitment to innovative, customer-centric solutions,” said Pablo Martínez Masip, Vice President Product & Marketing at Kia Europe and COO at Kia Connect. “By offering seamless connectivity, high-tech features, and personalised services, it has transformed the driving experience for millions of customers across Europe.”

A closer look at Kia Connect users

The Kia Connect user base reflects a broad spectrum of drivers who are fully embracing connected mobility. In 2019, still known under the name “UVO Connect”, roughly 32,500 users were registered for the service. Over the years, Kia Connect has experienced exponential growth – more than tripling its user base between 2021 and 2024 with an increase of 32% just between 2023 and 2024. This sharp increase reflects not only the general increasing adoption of connected tech but also Kia’s dedication to delivering value to its customers. UK users make up more than 22% of all Kia Connect accounts in Europe, with more than 336,000 vehicles in the country linked with an active account.

“Today, nearly 94% of Kia owners across Europe actively use Kia Connect,” said Olivier Pascal, General Manager Connect Cars of Kia Connect. “In 13 of the 28 countries where Kia Europe operates, usage surpasses this average. Notably, EV owners are among the most engaged users, with 95% of Kia EV owners having an active account.”

Kia Connect offers an extensive suite of features designed to meet diverse user needs. The platform has redefined convenience, safety, and efficiency. Services like the Remote Vehicle Status Check, Vehicle Diagnostics, and Find My Car rank among the most utilised. Other features include remote services, which allow the control of vehicle functions like charging, climate, and locks over the app; real-time alerts for emergencies and seamless integration with smart infrastructure improving safety, and in-car payments. Additionally, regular OTA updates keep Kia models ready for the future.

A recent history of Kia Connect

2024 was pivotal in Kia Connect’s evolution. In January 2024, Kia collaborated with 4screen to enhance in-car connectivity. This partnership brought a real-time platform to Kia models, giving drivers access to location-based services and tailored promotions directly on their navigation screens. Kia offers a more convenient and highly personalised driving experience by letting drivers interact with branded pins that offer details about nearby charging stations, restaurants, and discounts.

First launched back in October 2023, enables more than one million European customers to personalise their cars with features on demand (FODs). The store offers features like an infotainment update, Remote Smart Park Assist 2, acceleration boosts, and music streaming. This approach made sure that Kia models remain future-proof and adaptable to technological advances.

In April, Kia and Hyundai partnered with the Dutch Ministry to enhance smart mobility, connectivity, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications. This collaboration resulted in the integration of vehicles with Dutch traffic infrastructure to support traffic safety and efficiency. With this move, the company became the first in Europe to introduce the Emergency Vehicle Approaching Alert function, which provides drivers with real-time traffic accident data and ambulance alerts. The partnership also contributed to Hyundai Motor Group’s broader software-defined vehicle (SDx) strategy by demonstrating the potential of wireless software updates in the global development of smart mobility solutions.

In September, a partnership with Geotab expanded Kia’s reach into fleet management solutions. This collaboration aims to provide operational efficiency and safety for the company’s Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) range. Fleet operators benefit from Geotab’s customisable platform with features such as EV routing, automated charging recommendations, and simple integration with multi-brand fleets without additional hardware.

Kia models also received a comprehensive over-the-air (OTA) update that delivered substantial enhancements, including SoundCloud music streaming, a split-screen EV Route Planner for improved charging information, and battery conditioning support through voice commands. Recent OTA updates contain more than 150 OTA functional improvements and new features based on user feedback, which demonstrate Kia’s commitment to refining its customer experience based on user feedback and advancing technology.

The EV3 stands out as a premiere model for Kia Connect’s cutting-edge features. Equipped with CCS functionality and integrated with Kia’s latest software updates, the EV3 showcases how advanced vehicle technology and connected services can be combined with the next update, which will include video streaming, Kia AI assistant for voice recognition, and in-car karaoke.

In October, Kia launched In-Car Payment in partnership with Parkopedia. This system debuted with the Kia EV3 and allows users to find, reserve, and pay for parking spots directly through their car’s touchscreen or the Kia Connect app. Parkopedia’s integration provides access to more than 330,000 parking spots across 19 European countries. In addition, Kia announced plans to expand In-Car Payment to include payments for other services beyond parking.

With plans for further enhancements, including broader integration with smart city ecosystems and enriched user experiences, Kia Connect is positioned to lead the connected car revolution in Europe and beyond. As the journey goes on, Kia Connect will continue to connect drivers to a smarter, safer, and more engaging automotive experience.