Dacia Bigster opens for orders with monthly offers announced

- The Dacia Bigster, dubbed as one of the UK’s most hotly anticipated cars of 2025, is now available to order online via www.dacia.co.uk or from any Dacia retailer
- Bigster is available from £141 per month on a 4.9% APR representative Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) offer*
- Brits can also match their deposit to their monthly payment. This is available from £360 a month on a 7.9% representative PCP offer**
- Strongly reflecting Dacia’s values, Bigster shakes up the C-SUV segment, offering buyers of larger, family-friendly cars the robust, well-equipped, great value for money that they have been longing for
- Expression, Journey and Extreme trim levels available, plus choice of mild and full hybrid engines, plus 4×4
- First customer deliveries begin in spring
Dubbed one of the most hotly anticipated cars of 2025, the Dacia Bigster is now officially available to order. Offers start from only £141 per month on a 4.9% APR representative, 2-year PCP deal*, with a customer deposit of £6,249.
For those who want to match their deposit and monthly payment, offers start from £360 a month on a 7.9% APR representative, 4-year PCP deal**.
What’s more, Brits who wish to purchase Bigster with the all-new hybrid 155 powertrain can do so for under £300 a month with offers starting from £299 a month on a 7.9% APR representative 4-year PCP***, with a customer deposit of £4,604.
With on-the-road prices starting from £24,995, Bigster is tailored to the specific requirements of a steadily growing market. With consumers facing spiralling costs, it offers buyers of larger family friendly cars the robust, well-equipped, great value for money that they have been longing for.
Already, without any cars in the UK for the public to test, Bigster has received over 500 pre-orders since early January, with customers placing a £250 deposit.
Dacia’s newest model is available in a choice of three trim levels, mild and full hybrid petrol engines, plus the option of 4×4. Expression, Journey and Extreme trim levels all benefit from generous standard specifications including keyless entry, a 10.1-inch central touchscreen Multiview camera, front and rear parking sensors, dual zone automatic air conditioning, alloy wheels, automatic wipers and Hill Start Assist. Journey and Extreme trim levels also gain a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, rear window privacy glass, wireless phone charging, plus the option of a two-tone black painted roof.
Bigster is expected to arrive in Dacia retailers next month, with the first customer deliveries taking place in spring.