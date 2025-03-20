Dacia Bigster opens for orders with monthly offers announced

The Dacia Bigster, dubbed as one of the UK’s most hotly anticipated cars of 2025, is now available to order online via www.dacia.co.uk or from any Dacia retailer

Dubbed one of the most hotly anticipated cars of 2025, the Dacia Bigster is now officially available to order. Offers start from only £141 per month on a 4.9% APR representative, 2-year PCP deal*, with a customer deposit of £6,249.

For those who want to match their deposit and monthly payment, offers start from £360 a month on a 7.9% APR representative, 4-year PCP deal**.

What’s more, Brits who wish to purchase Bigster with the all-new hybrid 155 powertrain can do so for under £300 a month with offers starting from £299 a month on a 7.9% APR representative 4-year PCP***, with a customer deposit of £4,604.

With on-the-road prices starting from £24,995, Bigster is tailored to the specific requirements of a steadily growing market. With consumers facing spiralling costs, it offers buyers of larger family friendly cars the robust, well-equipped, great value for money that they have been longing for.

Already, without any cars in the UK for the public to test, Bigster has received over 500 pre-orders since early January, with customers placing a £250 deposit.

Dacia’s newest model is available in a choice of three trim levels, mild and full hybrid petrol engines, plus the option of 4×4. Expression, Journey and Extreme trim levels all benefit from generous standard specifications including keyless entry, a 10.1-inch central touchscreen Multiview camera, front and rear parking sensors, dual zone automatic air conditioning, alloy wheels, automatic wipers and Hill Start Assist. Journey and Extreme trim levels also gain a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, rear window privacy glass, wireless phone charging, plus the option of a two-tone black painted roof.

Bigster is expected to arrive in Dacia retailers next month, with the first customer deliveries taking place in spring.