Let’s face it: the melodic trap that dominated the 2010s now feels more and more one note, with its safe predictability not really chiming that well with a chaotic planet just a tweet away from WWIII. The idea that prescription pills will continue to provide a psychedelic playground for emo rappers to experiment with also feels outdated, especially after the untimely deaths of Mac Miller, Lil Peep, and Juice WRLD.

Chris Crack

As addictive as the substance that makes up his name, Chris Crack’s self-effacing raps worm their way into your brain and refuse to leave. He processes pop culture with a hilarious subversion, not criticizing Trump’s wall because it’s racist, but from the perspective of a dealer upset that it’s “interrupted the flow of my customers.”

Jayaire Woods

Jayaire Woods was a bad fit for Atlanta label Quality Control Music, with the rapper far more interested in exploring his imperfections than pushing the kind of indulgent, empty bravado that label tends to prioritize. But now the two have parted ways, and Woods is free to sing the blues without having to worry how his unique brand of introspection might play out in the city’s strip clubs.

Yung Baby Tate

With her knockout guest verse on Ashnikko’s TikTok smash “Stupid,” as well as a well-received debut, Girls, it was a strong breakout year for Yung Baby Tate in 2019. Her music implores women to own their sexuality and lean face first into goofiness, while her fast-tongued rapping style and penchant for audacious bars (“I’m meaner than Regina / Bitch you just a penis”) recalls an early Nicki Minaj.

NF

Baby Keem

Los Angeles rapper and producer Baby Keem bottles the joy of being young and fearless. Still just 19, Keem’s playful subject matter might not extend too far beyond drug and sex talk, but his vocals are delivered with such variety and charisma that it’s hard not to get lost in songs like “Orange Soda” and “Moshpit,” particularly the latter with Keem’s repetitive battle cry of “I am 50 Cent.”

Mavi

A philosopher for a generation more aware of its mortality than ever before, Mavi’s dreamy raps explore what’s lurking behind the id. There’s an insightfulness to his lyrics that recalls an artist like Lupe Fiasco, but the way his unorthodox flow intricately builds only to later unravel shows Mavi is just as happy exploring dead ends as he is in finding answers.

Pop Smoke

The juxtaposition of Pop Smoke’s gruff New Yorker vocals over the 140 BMP venom of UK drill makes him a fascinating prospect, and any artist capable of binding these two very different cultures together in a way that isn’t jarring is the kind of risk-taker you shouldn’t underestimate.

Post Malone

Shygirl

Opening with the sound of a blood-curdling scream that then descends into a possessed dancehall gem, Shygirl’s breakout single “UCKERS” is about taking the sheer noise and obnoxiousness of social media and translating it into something people can actually dance to. She seductively raps about sex, flipping the male gaze on its head, and making it clear that once you enter her world, you’ll never be in control.