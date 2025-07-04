British Grand Prix 2025: Lewis Hamilton Leads Free Practice 1 as Ferrari and McLaren Dominate Silverstone Opener

Silverstone Circuit, 4 July 2025 — The Formula 1 paddock returned to one of the sport’s most iconic venues today as the 2025 British Grand Prix weekend got underway. Fans packed into Silverstone for Free Practice 1 (FP1), and they were rewarded with a commanding performance from home hero Lewis Hamilton, who led the session with a blistering lap for Ferrari.

Hamilton’s pace-setting time of 1:26.892 not only excited the British faithful but also signalled Ferrari’s serious intent for this race weekend. With McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri right behind, FP1 painted a picture of fierce competition between two legendary teams, while reigning champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull appeared to struggle in the early stages.

Hamilton Returns to Top at Home

Lewis Hamilton has not stood on the podium at Silverstone since 2021, but the British driver wasted no time showing his determination to change that in 2025. In front of a sold-out crowd, Hamilton set the fastest time of the session late in the hour, executing a near-perfect lap around the 5.891 km layout.

The Ferrari driver, who joined the team at the beginning of the season, has slowly built momentum over the course of the championship. This FP1 performance could be a turning point not just in Hamilton’s season, but also in Ferrari’s title campaign. Silverstone has always been a happy hunting ground for Hamilton, who has won the British Grand Prix a record eight times. Today’s performance ignited hope that a ninth could be within reach.

McLaren: Close but Confident

Hot on Hamilton’s heels were Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who clocked the second and third fastest times respectively. Norris finished just 0.023 seconds behind Hamilton, showing that McLaren has not lost the pace that saw them win earlier this season in Monaco and Austria.

Piastri, meanwhile, continued his impressive sophomore season with a smooth and composed run. The Australian remains one of the most consistent drivers on the grid, and his FP1 result suggests McLaren may be Ferrari’s main challenger this weekend.

Team Principal Andrea Stella praised the drivers’ execution, saying, “It’s very early in the weekend, but our simulations matched what we saw today. We’re happy with the balance and performance window so far.”

Leclerc and Russell Strong in Support

Behind the lead trio, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and George Russell (Mercedes) rounded out the top five, with solid performances that showed their respective teams have brought competitive packages to Silverstone.

Leclerc was just 0.2 seconds off the pace of his teammate, a sign that Ferrari’s upgrades introduced in Spain and Austria are now working in unison. Russell, meanwhile, gave Mercedes fans reason to hope, despite the team still lacking the raw pace of their rivals. His fifth-place time was just 0.271 seconds behind Hamilton, proving the margins are tight.

Rookie Sensation: Arvid Lindblad Impresses

In one of the most exciting storylines of the session, 17-year-old British-Thai driver Arvid Lindblad made his F1 practice debut for Red Bull. The Formula 2 standout, who recently won at Silverstone in the junior category, drove a mature and confident session, finishing within half a second of Max Verstappen.

Lindblad’s lap times were not only respectable but also remarkably consistent. The Red Bull junior drew praise from engineers and commentators alike. “He was calm, calculated, and fast — everything we’d want from a young driver,” said Christian Horner after the session.

The Red Bull camp will undoubtedly be paying close attention to his future outings, especially given their current struggles.

Verstappen Struggles With Setup

The reigning world champion Max Verstappen endured a frustrating session, ending well outside the top five and visibly unhappy with his RB21’s handling. On team radio, Verstappen reported issues with both understeer in high-speed corners and traction in the slower sections.

These problems are symptomatic of a trend this season, with Red Bull no longer enjoying the dominant performance margins they once had. Despite holding a narrow championship lead, Verstappen now faces a growing threat from both Ferrari and McLaren.

The Dutchman’s body language suggested concern, and with only two more practice sessions to fine-tune the car, Red Bull will need a rapid turnaround if they are to fight for pole position.

Alpine’s Gasly Spins But Recovers

Another incident of note came from Pierre Gasly, who spun his Alpine at the high-speed Copse corner. Luckily, he managed to keep the car out of the barriers, continuing the session without major damage. The Frenchman ended the session in P12 and will be looking for more consistency in FP2.

Alpine’s performance has been sporadic this season, and with team-mate Esteban Ocon finishing outside the top 10, questions remain about the development direction of the A524 chassis.

Other Notables: Hadjar, Albon, Tsunoda

Isack Hadjar put in a standout effort for Racing Bulls, clocking a lap time that placed him sixth, ahead of more experienced drivers like Sergio Pérez and Fernando Alonso. Hadjar’s confidence and pace are steadily improving, making him one to watch for 2026 seat talks.

Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda were solidly midfield, while Logan Sargeant struggled in the Williams, finishing near the bottom of the timesheets.

Technical Insights: Upgrades in Focus

Silverstone’s fast corners and long straights make it an ideal track to test aerodynamic upgrades, and several teams brought packages this weekend:

Ferrari introduced a revised rear wing and floor, improving rear-end stability in high-speed corners.

McLaren brought a lightweight floor and new diffuser design.

Red Bull ’s updates included front-wing tweaks, but early signs suggest they’ve yet to unlock extra pace.

Mercedes continued evaluating their new suspension setup, aimed at improving ride quality over kerbs.

Weather and Track Conditions

Conditions at Silverstone were ideal, with clear skies, track temperatures around 32°C, and low wind interference. This allowed teams to complete consistent running on both soft and medium compounds.

Pirelli’s tyre allocation for the weekend leans towards the C2, C3, and C4 compounds — giving teams a good balance between durability and performance. Expect further long-run simulations in FP2 to define Sunday’s strategy.

What to Expect in FP2 and Beyond

With so many top teams within three-tenths of each other, FP2 will be critical in defining the pecking order. Long-run pace, tyre degradation, and fuel loads will become clearer, allowing teams to refine their setups for qualifying and race trim.

Ferrari and McLaren currently appear best placed to fight for pole position, but one cannot discount Red Bull’s ability to bounce back. Mercedes, meanwhile, will hope to bridge the gap with further adjustments.

The evolving Silverstone weather could also play a role. Forecasts suggest possible light rain on Saturday, which could shake up qualifying and provide a dramatic twist to an already thrilling narrative.

Final Thoughts: A Weekend to Remember?

The 2025 British Grand Prix is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable and competitive races of the season. With multiple teams in contention, a rejuvenated Lewis Hamilton leading the charge, and a rising star in Arvid Lindblad turning heads, Silverstone once again proves why it’s the beating heart of Formula 1.

Fans will now turn their attention to Free Practice 2 and 3 as teams fight to unlock their full potential. If FP1 is any indication, this could be a classic British GP filled with drama, speed, and storylines that will echo through the rest of the championship.

Stay tuned — the race is just beginning.