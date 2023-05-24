10 years on from austerity virtually eradicating legal aid

By Amanda Hamilton, Patron, National Association of Licensed Paralegals

A consumer of legal services was once able to access funding for most types of legal disputes. But then the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO) came into force (in April 2013). The statute introduced funding cuts to legal aid, resulting in fewer consumers of legal services being able to gain access to advice and assistance.

Since LASPO, in civil cases there is no access to legal aid for:

Welfare benefit appeals

Debts (unless a debtor is being evicted from their home)

(unless a debtor is being evicted from their home) Housing (unless someone is being evicted, is homeless, there is serious disrepair, or because of action by the council as a result of anti-social behaviour)

(unless someone is being evicted, is homeless, there is serious disrepair, or because of action by the council as a result of anti-social behaviour) Employment (unless discrimination)

(unless discrimination) Private Family Law issues (unless there is an element of domestic violence or child abuse)

(unless there is an element of domestic violence or child abuse) Consumer or anything related to contract law

Clinical negligence

Claims in negligence for personal injury

Defamation

Small claims

The majority of cases heard in tribunals (unless it’s a Mental Health Tribunal or Immigration Appeal Tribunals)

Where does that leave consumers?

Fees

Solicitors’ hourly rates can be between £250-£600plus an hour, and barristers’ fees on a direct access basis are only slightly better, usually between £200 – £400 per hour. These rates are generally outside the financial scope for most consumers.

There are a number of pro-bono organisations and law centres that can offer free legal advice and assistance but quite often, apart from Citizens’ Advice, few consumers know where to look for such help: for example, there is a website called ‘Legal Choices’ which imparts information about the different legal professionals and where to find assistance. Many Solicitors and Barristers also offer a percentage of their services on pro-bono basis.

Alternatives

Possible alternatives for a consumer include a CFA (conditional fee arrangement) with a solicitor who may be willing to take on a case on a ‘no win, no fee’ basis, but even then a solicitor has to be convinced that there is more than a 50% chance of winning the case. There is also ‘ATE’ (After the Event) Insurance which enables an individual to pursue a claim for personal injury and be assured that such an insurance policy offers financial protection should they have to pay their opponent’s and their own legal costs.

Since LASPO, consumers have had to rely heavily on free assistance from either pro-bono organisations or individual legal professionals offering pro-bono work (the numbers of which have grown heavily over the last 10 years). The latter puts a huge strain on the profession and surely must become unsustainable in the long term.

Litigant in person

If a consumer is forced to go to court, another way they can do so at minimal cost is by representing themselves as a litigant in person (LIP). Statistics indicate that since LASPO was introduced, numbers of LIPs have increased, and the percentage of consumers represented has decreased from 58% (in 2012/13) to 36% (in 2017/18).

The result of an increase in LIPs in civil cases means that the court has to spend more time ensuring that the proper information is imparted to a LIP so that she/he is not put at a disadvantage. There is also the ‘human rights’ aspect of being unable to afford representation against an opponent who can afford it. The knock-on effect is that court listings have been affected so badly that massive delays have become the norm rather than the exception.

Paralegal practitioners

LASPO has caused a huge gap in the accessibility of justice for most consumers. However, the growth of the Paralegal Sector means that this gap is being filled by Paralegal Professionals who can provide access to justice at a reasonable cost. Paralegals are trained and educated to perform legal tasks. They can, if they are NALP Members, gain a Licence to Practise after fulfilling the requisite criteria, which means they can offer legal services to consumers as paralegal practitioners. The only proviso to the work they can offer consumers is not to step over the boundary into offering reserved activities. These are reserved only for solicitors and barristers and details of such activities can be found online. Paralegal Practitioners may charge anywhere between £30-£80 per hour which is more within the range of most peoples’ pockets.

Verdict

The coalition government of a decade ago wanted to reduce government spending on legal funding, but the fallout has been calamitous not least from an access to justice viewpoint, but also in respect of the consequential knock-on effect to the court and justice system generally.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amanda Hamilton is the Patron of the National Association of Licensed Paralegals (NALP), a non-profit membership body and the only paralegal body that is recognised as an awarding organisation by Ofqual (the regulator of qualifications in England). Through its Centres around the country, accredited and recognised professional paralegal qualifications are offered for those looking for a career as a paralegal professional.

