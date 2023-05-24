Are you planning a trip to Devon, here are the must see places

Are You Planning a Trip to Devon?

If you are planning a trip to Devon, then you are in for a treat. Devon is a beautiful county in the south-west of England that offers visitors an array of attractions, from stunning coastal views to picturesque countryside. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a solo adventure, Devon has something to offer everyone.

Here are the must-see places when visiting Devon:

1. Dartmoor National Park

Dartmoor National Park is located in the heart of Devon and is a must-see destination. The park covers an area of over 368 square miles, with its rugged landscapes, moorlands, rivers and forests. There are plenty of walking trails to explore, from leisurely strolls to challenging hikes. Along the way, you will discover prehistoric monuments, picturesque villages, and panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

The park is also home to a variety of wildlife, including wild ponies, foxes, and birds of prey. You can get up close to the ponies and learn about their history and culture at the visitor centre and museum. There are also plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy, such as cycling, horse-riding and fishing.

2. Exeter Cathedral

Exeter Cathedral is a beautiful medieval cathedral located in the city of Exeter. The cathedral dates back to the 11th century and is famous for its stunning Gothic architecture, stained glass windows, and intricate carvings. The cathedral has been used as a filming location for many popular TV shows and movies such as Sense and Sensibility and The Hollow Crown.

You can take a guided tour of the cathedral or explore on your own. Make sure to visit the Chapter House, an octagonal room used for meetings and ceremonies in medieval times. The cathedral also hosts many concerts, exhibitions, and events throughout the year, so check the schedule before you go.

3. Plymouth Hoe

Plymouth Hoe is a famous landmark located on the waterfront of Plymouth. It is a beautiful promenade with stunning views across Plymouth Sound and the English Channel. The Hoe is home to the iconic Smeaton’s Tower lighthouse, which was moved from its original location to the Hoe in 1877.

The Hoe is also the site of many historical events, including where Sir Francis Drake played bowls before embarking on his voyage to defeat the Spanish Armada. You can learn about the history of the Hoe at the nearby Plymouth Museum and Art Gallery. There are also plenty of restaurants and cafes on the waterfront where you can enjoy a meal or a drink while taking in the view.

4. Croyde Bay

Croyde Bay is a beautiful sandy beach located on the north coast of Devon. It is a popular destination for surfers, who come for the challenging waves. But even if you’re not a surfer, there’s plenty to enjoy at Croyde Bay. The beach is surrounded by dunes and cliffs, and there are plenty of walking trails to explore. You can also go horse-riding on the beach or take a boat trip along the coast.

Croyde Bay is also a popular destination for families, with plenty of activities for kids. There are arcade games, mini-golf, and amusement parks for children to enjoy.

5. Lynton and Lynmouth

Lynton and Lynmouth are two picturesque villages located on the coast of North Devon. The villages are connected by a cliff railway, which takes you up and down the steep slope between the two villages. Lynton is located on top of the cliffs, while Lynmouth is on the waterfront. The villages both have plenty of shops, cafes and restaurants to explore, as well as beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.

One of the highlights of visiting Lynton and Lynmouth is the Lynmouth Flood Memorial Hall. The hall is a museum dedicated to the disaster in 1952 when the village was flooded after heavy rains. The museum tells the story of the disaster and how the village was rebuilt.

Conclusion

Devon is a beautiful county that offers visitors an array of attractions to explore. From the rugged beauty of Dartmoor National Park to the stunning coastal views of Croyde Bay, there is something for everyone in Devon. Whether you are looking for a relaxing holiday or an adventure-filled getaway, make sure to add these must-see destinations to your itinerary.

Please follow and like us: