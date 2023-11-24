1939 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 S by Corrado Lopresto awarded Best of Show at inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705

A 1939 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 S Berlinetta Touring triumphed with Best of Show at the first-ever Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705

Other winners from across the other five competition classes were: Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS from 1929; FIAT 1100 E Vistotal from 1950; 1963 Ferrari 250 GTL; Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider from 1955, and a BMW 3.0 CSL from 1972

With this title, Mr Corrado Lopresto won his 300th award and 62nd Best of Show recognition awarded to one of the cars in his precious collection

The event saw some of the most prestigious collection of motor cars come together for one weekend which celebrated the “Heritage of Italian Lifestyle” at the Palazzo di Varignana

For more information on the Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705, please visit: https://www.palazzodivarignana.com/en/experiences/concorso-deleganza/

Varignana, Italy, 16 October 2023 – A 1939 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 S Berlinetta Touring, owned by Corrado and Elena Lopresto has been awarded the prestigious ‘Best of Show’ accolade at the inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 event at the Palazzo di Varignana in Bologna, Italy.

This award holds a dual historical significance as it marked the first-ever car competition of its type in the heart of the illustrious Italian Motor Valley and perhaps more notably it was the 300th prize earned by renowned collector Corrado Lopresto.

A distinguished panel of automotive connoisseurs, including the President of the Jury Stefano Pasini, renowned author of over 30 automotive books, Eng. Lorenzo Ramaciotti, former head of Pininfarina design and President of the Villa d’Este Elegance Competition, as well as Dr. Gianni Mercatali and Dr. Alessandra Giorgetti, esteemed figures in global automotive juries, meticulously deliberated in the opulent setting of the Royal Train of Palazzo di Varignana, to select the winners in each category.

The judges noted that the 1939 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 S Berlinetta Touring stood out for its peerless design, rich history, and a meticulous restoration that allows admirers to behold the car in pristine condition – complete with its original registration document and license plate, revealing former illustrious owners such as Prince Caetani. The car came top among the 23 carefully curated vehicles on show, boasting rich histories and extraordinary designs, from across the automotive world.

The crowning moment occurred on Saturday evening during an exclusive dinner within the elegant halls of Palazzo Bentivoglio. Corrado Lopresto expressed profound emotion, stating, “Winning Best in Show is everyone’s dream. I am delighted to have participated in the ‘number zero’ edition of an event that I hope will become a hallmark in the international elegance competition season.”

The Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 S Berlinetta Touring also claimed the top spot in the “Pre-war Elegance,” class, sharing the limelight with other exceptional winners. Noteworthy among them is the 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS, driven by Luca Patron, triumphing in the “Heroic Races” class – a vehicle believed to be one of the last four Alfa Romeos crafted by English coachbuilder James Young.

In the “Italian Fine Gems” class, the spotlight shone on a stunning 1950 FIAT 1100 E Vistotal by Silvia Nicolis, hailing from the Nicolis Museum in Verona. This bespoke creation by Carrozzeria Castagna of Milan, held intricate details such as a transparent plexiglass steering wheel and the “Vistotal” panoramic windshield, which exemplified 1930s style.

The “Great Class Sports Car” trophy was claimed by Andrea Baroni’s 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, surpassing rivals with its allure and elegance.

In the category of “Grit & Style”, the 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider owned by Gianmarco Rossi stood out, distinguished by a rare Pininfarina hard top and Resinflex interior.

Lastly, Lorenzo Matteucci’s 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL triumphed in the “German Icons” category, noted as a potent racing car which has been impeccably preserved and easily distinguishable due its unique “inca orange” paint.

The spirit of the event, encapsulated in words like passion, perfection and obsessiveness, resonated throughout the weekend at Palazzo di Varignana. As President of the Jury Stefano Pasini emphasized, “The car is an expression of freedom”, echoing the sentiments of Enzo Ferrari.

Alberto Scuro, President of the Automotoclub Storico Italiano (ASI), highlighted the importance of allowing these historical treasures to remain true to their nature, whether on the road, the track, or in re-enactment races and historical events. The Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 transcended its role as a mere competition, becoming a celebration of beauty, elegance, and a shared passion for motors, attracting participants and enthusiasts from across the globe.

Palazzo di Varignana further solidified its reputation as a haven of Italian hospitality and culinary excellence, embodying the “Heritage of Italian Lifestyle” through its extraordinary and enchanting setting, an elegant resort nestled in the scenic Bolognese hills.

In recognition of this ethos, a special prize, the “Spirit of Varignana”, was created and awarded to Alessandro Maccaferri’s 1993 Porsche 964 Speedster, as it best embodied the unique character inspired by the Palazzo di Varignana and reflected the lifestyle it represents.