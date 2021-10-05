Drive mode selection, enhanced ride refinement and road noise reduction

Three new model grades with distinctive individual styling characteristics

Improved packaging and expanded range of safety technology

Leverkusen, 14 September 2021. A significantly updated version of Mazda’s stylish, spacious and dynamic SUV, the CX-5, goes on sale throughout Europe early next year. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 introduces Mi-Drive drive mode selection, enhanced driving dynamics, new styling and stronger grade differentiation, improvements to on-board packaging and practicality, and an expanded range of safety features.

The 2022 CX-5 introduces Mazda Intelligent Drive select (Mi-Drive), which enables the driver to select the most appropriate drive mode with one touch of a switch. Some model grades equipped with i-Activ AWD further benefit from an Off-Road Mode, which makes driving feel more natural on un-made and slippery surfaces.

Mazda’s next generation of Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture has now been applied to the 2022 CX-5, further evolving the bodyshell, suspension and seats to enhance ride comfort and reduce fatigue. Road noise has also been greatly reduced, particularly when driving on rough surfaces such as gravel.

The front of the 2022 CX-5 features a powerful new, more three-dimensional grille and signature wing design. Both front and rear lamp clusters have also been restyled, and new exterior colour, Zircon Sand, added. Three new model grades incorporate subtle differences to define their distinctive characters:

Newground features silver underguard-style treatment to the front and rear bumpers and door garnishes, black door mirrors, lime green accents to the front grille and 17” silver or 19” black machine-cut alloy wheels. The interior combines suede upholstery with lime green stitching and air-conditioning louvres.

Sport Black boasts a sporting, gloss black finish to the front grille, signature wing, lower bumper sections, wheel arches, door garnishes and door mirrors, giving the body a taut, athletic look. 19” alloy wheels are finished in black metallic paint, and the front grille incorporates red accents. Red stitching trims the black leather seats, steering wheel, gear shift lever and door panels.

GT Sport combines a unified, one-colour exterior which highlights the beauty of Kodo design’s dynamic forms. The brilliant gloss paint of the bright silver 19” alloy wheels enhances the solid metal appearance of the vehicle. The interior features the smooth tactility of Nappa leather and the luxurious textures of genuine woodgrain.

The interior of the 2022 CX-5 now benefits from a wireless Qi phone charging tray in the centre console. The two-piece, reversible loadspace floorboard and the tailgate sill are on the same level to aid loading. Newground models also feature a floorboard with a water-resistant side for wet or dirty items.

The updated CX-5’s range of i-Activsense safety systems now includes Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS). CTS helps reduce driver fatigue by assisting with accelerator, brake pedal and steering operations when stuck in traffic jams. Finally, the front Adaptive LED Headlights (ALH) have also evolved to give finer control over light distribution.

Successive updates and refinements to every aspect of the vehicle have led to the CX-5 growing into a core model accounting for 21 per cent of annual European sales.

Details of the full UK 2022 Mazda CX-5 range and pricing will be announced this autumn.