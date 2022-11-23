Family in France: what to do on a trip across the Channel

Visiting France, or specifically Paris, can hold a lot of excitement for your family. Depending on your children’s ages and interests, there may be certain excursions or landmarks that hold key interest to them. By planning ahead, you may be able to encompass everyone’s likes, creating a trip that is enjoyed by the whole family, as well as you and your partner.

The Eiffel Tower

Teenagers and adults may be especially thrilled to visit the Eiffel Tower, especially if they are there with a partner. Yet, it can also be enjoyed by younger members of your party who may be in awe of its height. Asking how much does it cost to go up the Eiffel Tower can vary depending on when you want to go. Daytime trips may cost less than those at night. Likewise, how far you wish to venture up the tower could also have an effect on the price. Booking your tickets in advance could allow you to make an informed decision depending on the budget and needs of your family. While couples looking for romance may prefer to go when it’s dark, those with especially young children may need to be mindful of routine and tiredness.

Visit Disneyland Paris

Children of all ages, and even some adults, may love to watch Disney movies at home. Your children may be extremely excited to be able to meet Mickey, Minnie, and a host of other characters in person. This may be possible when spending time at Disneyland Paris. You might even want to consider booking a hotel and spending a few days here to be able to encompass all it has to offer. Certain rides may have height restrictions, so you may want to keep that in mind, or ensure a second adult is with you so that no one needs to miss out. While some of the hotels further afield may be cheaper, the official Disneyland Hotel does have its perks, including being able to eat with the characters and gaining an extra hour in the park before it opens up to other visitors.

Take a Miraculous tour

Some children may be fans of Miraculous Ladybug: The Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. This fun show features a number of characters and shows the importance of making good decisions. Set in Paris, you may soon notice that a lot of the locations within the show are based on real places. While obvious ones, such as the Louvre or Arc de Triomphe may be easy to visit, you might want to also consider seeking those that your children would recognise in a heartbeat. This can include Boris Lumé Boulangerie, which served as the inspiration for the bakery owned by Marinette Dupain-Cheng’s parents.

There may be a lot on offer in Paris for parents and children alike. While ages and budgets could play a large part in deciding what you do, you may also want to consider creating a once-in-a-lifetime holiday for them that none of you will ever forget.