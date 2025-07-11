Discover the Ultimate Northumberland Staycation: Castles, Coastlines, and Countryside Charm

Northumberland is one of the UK’s best-kept secrets for an unforgettable staycation. From windswept beaches and iconic castles to serene countryside escapes and stargazing under the darkest skies in England, this northern jewel promises tranquillity, history, and breathtaking natural beauty in equal measure. Whether you’re planning a romantic retreat, a family holiday, or an off-the-grid solo adventure, Northumberland delivers something unique and awe-inspiring every season.

In this in-depth guide, we’ll explore everything you need to know for a perfect Northumberland staycation — including where to stay, what to do, how to get around, and hidden gems that even locals adore.

Why Choose a Staycation in Northumberland?

Northumberland offers a rare blend of rugged beauty, rich history, and uncrowded serenity — qualities that are increasingly prized in a post-pandemic world. Compared to busier tourist hotspots like Cornwall or the Lake District, Northumberland feels like a breath of fresh air, literally and figuratively.

Key Reasons to Staycation in Northumberland:

Over 30 miles of award-winning coastline with unspoiled beaches.

More castles than anywhere else in England , including Bamburgh, Warkworth, and Alnwick.

Northumberland National Park and the North Pennines AONB offer some of the UK’s finest hiking and wildlife watching.

Dark Sky Park status — ideal for stargazing and astrophotography.

Friendly villages, farm shops, local food and drink, and a warm northern welcome.

Best Places to Stay in Northumberland

Whether you want a luxury lodge, a cosy cottage, a glamping retreat, or a historic hotel, Northumberland has the perfect staycation base for every taste and budget.

1. Coastal Cottages and Seaside Lodges

Northumberland’s coastline is a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Staying near the sea lets you wake up to the sound of waves and end the day with beach walks and seafood suppers.

Bamburgh : Ideal for luxury stays near the famous castle.

Seahouses : Great for families and access to the Farne Islands.

Alnmouth: Picture-postcard village with excellent pubs and golf.

Look for rentals via Cottages in Northumberland, Coastal Retreats, or Airbnb for unique options from modern cabins to stone fisherman’s cottages.

2. Glamping and Off-Grid Retreats

Perfect for couples or those seeking total peace, glamping in Northumberland lets you immerse yourself in nature without sacrificing comfort.

Hesleyside Huts – Luxury shepherd’s huts in the National Park.

Tiptoe Hideaway – Scandinavian-style tree cabins with saunas near Felton.

Wild Northumbrian – Eco-glamping yurts in the hills of the Pennines.

These stays often include fire pits, hot tubs, and panoramic views of wildlife and stars.

3. Inland Country Hotels and Spa Resorts

Want a touch of luxury or a relaxing spa break?

Slaley Hall near Hexham – Offers golf, spa treatments, and fine dining.

Doxford Hall Hotel & Spa – Elegant country house near the coast.

Matfen Hall – A 5-star manor with full spa and golf in the Tyne Valley.

These options work well for longer breaks or celebratory trips.

Top Things to Do in Northumberland

1. Explore Iconic Castles

No Northumberland staycation is complete without castle-hopping. This region is a fortress lover’s dream.

Bamburgh Castle : Rising dramatically above the beach, this is a must-see.

Alnwick Castle : Known from Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey.

Warkworth Castle : Overlooking the River Coquet with picturesque village charm.

Dunstanburgh Castle: A haunting cliffside ruin, only accessible by foot.

Many castles host events, falconry displays, or open-air theatre in summer months.

2. Walk Hadrian’s Wall

Step back in time and follow in the footsteps of Roman soldiers along Hadrian’s Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Best walks: Steel Rigg to Sycamore Gap or Chesters Roman Fort .

Family-friendly options include shorter stretches near Housesteads or Vindolanda, where kids can dig in live archaeological sites.

3. Enjoy the Coast and Beaches

With names like Druridge Bay, Embleton Bay, and Budle Bay, the Northumberland coast offers beach heaven without the crowds.

Seahouses : Traditional fish and chips after a paddle.

Newton-by-the-Sea : Quiet, stunning, and great for kite flying.

Lindisfarne: Drive across the causeway to explore Holy Island’s priory and castle.

Don’t forget the Farne Islands — home to puffins, seals, and thousands of seabirds.

4. Stargazing and Dark Skies

Thanks to its Dark Sky Park designation, Northumberland is one of the best places in the UK for stargazing.

Visit Kielder Observatory for guided sessions and telescope access.

Try DIY stargazing from your cottage or glamping hut on clear nights.

During winter months, the sky is even darker, perfect for spotting the Milky Way, planets, and even the Northern Lights.

5. Nature Walks and Wildlife

The Northumberland National Park and Cheviot Hills are great for walkers of all abilities.

Simonside Hills : Rewarding views after a moderate hike.

College Valley : Secluded and peaceful, perfect for spotting deer and red squirrels.

Cragside Estate: One of the most innovative Victorian homes with landscaped woodland walks.

For bird lovers, Coquet Island, Hauxley Nature Reserve, and Druridge Pools are must-visits.

Where to Eat and Drink

Northumberland’s food scene is blossoming, with everything from pub grub to fine dining, all served with local flair.

Top Picks:

The Treehouse Restaurant at Alnwick Gardens – Magical dining in a suspended woodland setting.

Riley’s Fish Shack (Tynemouth) – Worth a detour for fresh seafood on the beach.

The Potted Lobster (Bamburgh) – Exceptional seafood with a modern twist.

The Ship Inn (Low Newton) – Home-brewed ale and crab sandwiches in a coastal cottage.

Local delicacies to try:

Craster kippers

Lindisfarne mead

Northumbrian stotties (breads)

Artisan cheeses and meats from farm shops

Family-Friendly Attractions

Planning a staycation with kids? Northumberland is packed with activities for all ages.

Alnwick Castle – Dressing up and broomstick training!

Whitehouse Farm Centre – Animals, tractor rides, and indoor play.

Kielder Water & Forest Park – Cycling, boat trips, and the famous SkyMaze.

Chain Bridge Honey Farm – Vintage buses, honey tasting, and bee facts.

Even simple pleasures like rock pooling at the beach or flying a kite on the dunes make unforgettable memories.

Practical Tips for Your Northumberland Staycation

When to Visit:

Spring (March–May) : Wildflowers, quieter castles, baby animals.

Summer (June–August) : Best weather, beach days, but busiest.

Autumn (Sept–Oct) : Golden landscapes and stargazing.

Winter (Nov–Feb): Cheaper rates, empty beaches, snow in the hills.

Getting There:

By Car : Best flexibility; well-signposted rural roads.

By Train : Main East Coast Line stops at Alnmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, and Morpeth.

By Bus : Local services connect towns and attractions, though limited in rural areas.

Newcastle International Airport is under an hour away.

What to Pack:

Waterproof jacket and walking boots

Binoculars for birdwatching

Swimsuit for spa or beach dips

Reusable containers and picnicware

Maps or a GPS app – signal is patchy in remote areas

Hidden Gems and Secret Spots

Blawearie Stone Circle near Old Bewick – Prehistoric and peaceful.

Sycamore Gap – Iconic tree featured in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

Barter Books (Alnwick) – Second-hand bookshop in a restored Victorian railway station.

Ford & Etal Estates – Twin villages with a miniature railway, corn mill, and vintage charm.

Hareshaw Linn – A forest waterfall walk near Bellingham.

Sample 5-Day Northumberland Staycation Itinerary

Day 1: Arrive in Alnmouth or Bamburgh

Settle into a cottage

Walk the beach and explore the castle

Dinner at The Potted Lobster

Day 2: Castles and Coast

Visit Alnwick Castle & Gardens

Afternoon tea in the Treehouse

Stargazing at your lodge or from a beach

Day 3: Wildlife and Water

Take a boat to Farne Islands

Spot puffins and seals

Fish and chips in Seahouses

Optional spa treatment at Doxford Hall

Day 4: Hadrian’s Wall Adventure

Drive west to walk a Roman section

Explore Vindolanda Roman Fort

Overnight in a countryside glamping hut

Day 5: Forests and Farewell

Explore Cragside or Kielder Water

Grab local produce from a farm shop

Head home full of memories

Final Thoughts

A Northumberland staycation is more than just a break from the routine — it’s a chance to reconnect with nature, heritage, and a slower pace of life. Whether you’re chasing sunsets along the dunes, delving into medieval castles, or gazing at a starlit sky in utter silence, Northumberland invites you to experience the UK at its wildest and most wonderful.

So why travel abroad when this northern gem offers it all — and more — right on your doorstep?