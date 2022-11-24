LEADING DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY CREATES NEW NORTH EAST JOBS

ENIGMA INTERACTIVE, one of the UK’s leading digital development agencies, is creating a variety of roles in its Newcastle headquarters following major client wins.

Based on Newcastle Quayside, Enigma Interactive are a 40 strong team of digital innovators, creative developers and digital strategists. The agency is consistently rated one of the best digital agencies in the UK and boasts clients including National Grid, Superdrug, NHS and Dräger.

Various roles have been announced, including a marketing manager, content designer and development talent to support the 2023 strategic ambitions following many years of consolidated growth.

Steve Grainger, managing director of Enigma Interactive said, “Post-pandemic we have seen a significant increase in the need for creative, innovative digital solutions, especially in eCommerce. Our clients come from all across the UK and range from major brands to ambitious SMEs.”

“Our purpose is simple – to help our clients reap the benefits of an effective digital presence – and as we move into 2023 we need more great people to help make this happen. We have offices in the Newcastle and London and work with some incredible businesses; the marketing manager role has been created to communicate our stories to the wider world, to challenge how we communicate with our audiences and support our business growth strategies into key sectors.”

“We have ambitious plans for the agency and we are looking for strategically minded, self-starters who are interested and excited about our business, our sector and our clients. With some incredible projects in the pipeline we are also looking forward to welcoming some fresh talent into our team, who we know will bring their own vision and expertise to Enigma.”

“At Enigma we invest in our people, and that shows in the culture and team we have built today. Our values are centred around support, creativity and collaboration and we are committed to developing the skilled people that make up our team.”

Enigma Interactive work with clients to develop highly effective digital strategies and run digital transformation programmes as well as building websites, content management systems, interactive platforms and apps.

For more information on Enigma Interactive and the roles available visit https://www.enigma-interactive.co.uk/join-our-team

To apply for any of the roles available please email your CV and cover letter to vacancies@enigma-interactive.co.uk