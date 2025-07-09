Middlesbrough student Sam is first recipient of MPI engineering scholarship

Sam Yarker at the Materials Processing Institute

Sam Yarker, the first recipient of the Materials Processing Institute’s (MPI) Carol Patton Engineering Scholarship, is already gaining valuable hands-on experience while contributing to cutting-edge technologies.

The 20-year-old Clean Energy Technician student at Redcar and Cleveland College has been working with MPI teams on a range of projects, including the development of advanced industrial furnace systems and research into sustainable cement and concrete.

Sam, from Middlesbrough, hopes to progress onto a mechanical engineering apprenticeship and believes the scholarship significantly strengthens his career prospects.

Launched earlier this year in partnership with Redcar and Cleveland College, the scholarship honours Carol Patton, who recently retired after a distinguished career in the steel industry. It supports students who combine academic learning with practical, experience in mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation engineering at MPI’s Middlesbrough campus.

Sam said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to build on what I’m learning at college and apply it in a real engineering environment. Studying mechanical engineering in the classroom is one thing but seeing it work in practice makes a huge difference.

“I’ve enjoyed being part of the various project teams and learning how different engineering functions work together. I’ve always loved the hands-on side of engineering, and this experience has confirmed that it’s the right path for me.”

Carol Patton, who began her career at 16 as a clerical trainee and rose to become MPI’s Director of Business Services, said: “This scholarship supports young people to discover and grow into their potential, and I’m thrilled to see it already making a positive impact through Sam.”

Dave Thompson, Project Lead at Redcar and Cleveland College, commented: “This scholarship offers an incredible opportunity for Sam, as a full-time student, to see the knowledge and skills he is learning in the classroom, applied to real working projects being delivered at the Materials Processing Institute.

“For Sam, and future beneficiaries of the Carol Patton Engineering Scholarship, this will no doubt help to shape and propel his future career, while also delivering a unique opportunity to build industry links and gain valuable experience alongside his academic studies.”

Terry Walsh, CEO of MPI, added: “This scholarship is a fitting tribute to Carol’s legacy – one that celebrates hard work, lifelong learning, and a passion for helping others succeed. Sam is a deserving first recipient, and we’re proud to support him as he begins his engineering career. By investing in young talent, we’re helping to shape the future of innovation and industry.”

The scholarship is delivered by MPI as part of its Gold Accreditation with the Industrial Cadets programme, an initiative inspired by His Majesty King Charles III and run by the Engineering Development Trust. It provides structured, high-quality workplace experiences designed to build essential skills and boost employability for young people pursuing STEM careers.

Melissa Bevington, HR Director at MPI said: “Bringing in fresh, young talent is vital to our growth. As we embrace new technologies, these future leaders not only drive innovation but also inspire and mentor others. Partnering with the Redcar and Cleveland College to nurture this next generation reflects our commitment to sustainability, investing in people who will shape both our business and our planet’s future.”