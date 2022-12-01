Clive Owen awarded Gold Standard for staff training and development

Accountants and business advisers Clive Owen LLP, which has four offices across the North, has secured a gold stamp of approval for its commitment to colleague career progression and development.

This approach has led to it being awarded gold accredited membership under the 5% Club’s rigorous 2022-2023 Employer Audit Scheme.

The award, the highest honour, recognises Clive Owen’s significant contribution to the continued development of its employees through ‘earn-and-learn’ initiatives.

Clive Owen, which has offices in Darlington, Middlesbrough, Durham and York, has more than 30 percent of its team enrolled on apprenticeships, graduate schemes and other work-based training programmes. This includes new starters and those who have been with the firm for decades.

Caroline Bowerbank, Clive Owen HR Director, said: “Our ‘Grow Our Own’ strategy is the driving force behind this achievement with our learners building their skills across a range of disciplines, including marketing, IT, audit and accounts, tax and payroll.”

She added: We are very proud of the investment in our colleagues’ development, which is why we joined the 5% Club.

“The success of our business and the accolades we receive are only possible because of the outstanding people we employ.

“We are committed to colleague personal and professional development, which is reflected by the number of ‘earn-and-learn’ roles we offer. This approach delivers fresh talent and diverse perspectives within our organisation and we will continue to increase the opportunities available.”

Mark Cameron OBE, the 5% Club chief executive, said: “Our Employer Audit scheme recognises the efforts of all those employers who invest in their workforce through a broad range of workplace learning schemes. It is fantastic that in these challenging times so many are able to commit to the Employer Audit and to gain the credit for their efforts, and that the majority are striving to expand their schemes over the coming years. Their efforts and achievements are to be applauded.”

Examples of the breadth of Clive Owen’s commitment to work-based learning include:

Elizabeth Layfield, a senior tax manager, who has been at Clive Owen for 24 years and is established in her career. She is studying for a Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) qualification enabling her to develop new skills and knowledge within a specialist area.

Jake Turnbull recently joined the firm and has embarked on a Level 3 Information, Communication, Technology Support Technician apprenticeship where he will acquire the skills and knowledge required for his chosen career.

This proactive firm has already introduced employment policies, which are based on two-way flexibility and trust to support the existing teams and encourage talented, motivated people to join the firm. This includes an innovative 9-day fortnight working flexible working and dress code policies.

The firm has already grown its team by over 11% this year and is focussed on cementing its place as one of the largest independent firms in the region with further exciting growth plans.