Double award win for container firm

A North East container firm has walked away with two prizes at an awards ceremony recognising the best of British business.

Cleveland Containers, which is based in Stockton-on-Tees, took home a gold and silver prize at the SME National Business Awards 2022, which were held in Wembley Stadium, London, on December 2nd.

The firm, founded in 2011 by husband-and-wife Johnathan and Jane Bulmer, won silver in the Family Business of the Year category, coming second to Doddington Care.

It also went on to receive gold in the High Growth Business of the Year category, after demonstrating significant growth over the past 12 months, cementing its position as the leading supplier of containers in the UK.

Johnathan Bulmer said: “We’re exceptionally proud of being a family firm; my wife and I still manage the business and our son James is a long-serving member of the sales team.

“We’ve also seen fantastic growth recently; in the financial year ending February 2022, we achieved a record-breaking turnover of £60 million, growing the business by 65.2 per cent in just one year and welcoming new additions to all departments.”

The firm has also recently announced the launch of a new group, Cleveland, made up of Cleveland Containers along with two new divisions, Cleveland Hire and Cleveland Modular.

Johnathan added: “These awards round off an incredible year of recognition for our company, having been shortlisted for all 16 awards that we’ve entered, and winning six, including North East Company of the Year.

“Closing such an eventful year with our first ever national award win is incredible. Jane and I are so proud of the entire team for what we have all achieved together and we are all still on one exciting journey.

“Everyone who attended the event had a fantastic time at Wembley Stadium celebrating the amazing year we’ve had and we’re all so excited about 2023.”

