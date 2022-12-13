North East Connected

Awards Business

Fiona scoops Young Achiever of the Year Award

ByAzets_HBurns

Dec 13, 2022 , , ,
Young Achiever-c30da0a0

Fiona Sutherland, a Chartered Wealth Executive at Azets Wealth Management has won ‘The Deputy President’s Young Achiever of the Year Award 2022’, for The Insurance Institute of Newcastle upon Tyne.

The prestigious award is designed to recognise and applaud outstanding achievements of young people in the insurance and financial services market. It is open to those under 35 and with at least 2 years’ industry experience.

The judging criteria focused on three main categories: Professionalism, Contribution, Career Path and Fiona had to demonstrate her achievements in these areas. The Judging Panel comprised of Council Members of The Insurance Institute of Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Fiona, who is based in the firm’s Newcastle office, received her award at the CII Annual Dinner on 25 November where she was joined by 14 colleagues from Azets Wealth Management who came along to support and celebrate with her.

Fiona Sutherland, Chartered Wealth Executive, Azets Wealth Management said: “I’m very proud of the achievement and thrilled to receive the recognition and have the support of an employer like Azets Wealth Management.”

Mark Parkinson, Azets Wealth Management, CEO said:

‘Congratulations to Fiona on winning such a prestigious award. It’s testament to her hard work, dedication and wealth of experience that has seen her being publicly recognised. Her skills and experience are a real boost to our clients.

Our Wealth Management team is going from strength to strength, and we’ve got ambitious plans to grow in the North and beyond.”

Azets Wealth Management team advises clients on their financial goals, with services including investment advice, inheritance tax and retirement planning.

