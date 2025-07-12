Keeping Teesside Connected: Building a Stronger Business and Community Future

Introduction: Why Connectivity Matters for Teesside

Teesside has long been a powerhouse of British industry, from its steelworks and shipbuilding past to its emerging future in clean energy and digital innovation. But to truly thrive in the 21st century, connectivity—in every sense of the word—is key. This doesn’t just mean better broadband and faster trains. It means linking people, ideas, businesses, and communities to build a more inclusive and prosperous region.

This article explores the best ways to keep Teesside connected—economically, digitally, socially, and culturally—so that it remains a vibrant and resilient place to live, work, and grow.

1. Digital and Transport Infrastructure: Foundations for a Connected Future

Full-Fibre and 5G Rollout

A digitally connected Teesside starts with robust broadband. While urban centres like Middlesbrough and Stockton are improving, rural areas across Redcar & Cleveland still lag behind.

Expand full-fibre broadband and 5G networks to every corner of Teesside.

Ensure local authorities work with Openreach, Virgin Media, and community broadband initiatives.

Support digital inclusion through affordable internet schemes and device lending libraries.

Smart Transport Links

Teesside’s fragmented transport system is a major barrier to growth. The region needs faster, greener, and more frequent connections:

Complete upgrades to rail routes from Middlesbrough to York, Newcastle, and Leeds.

Increase bus connectivity between smaller towns like Guisborough, Saltburn, and Billingham.

Improve road links like the A19 and A66 to reduce bottlenecks.

Promote Teesside International Airport as a hub for business and tourism.

A modern infrastructure is not just about movement—it’s about access to opportunity.

2. Local Business Networks: Driving Economic Collaboration

Strengthen Business Hubs and Incubators

From the Boho Zone in Middlesbrough to Fusion Hive in Stockton, Teesside already has a strong foundation in creative and digital enterprise. But more needs to be done to connect these spaces:

Expand business incubators and co-working spaces across the region, including Redcar and Hartlepool.

Encourage satellite hubs in rural towns to avoid centralisation.

Support startups through local funding, mentorship, and accelerator programmes.

Support from Anchor Institutions

Teesside University, Teesworks, and the Tees Valley Combined Authority are vital anchor institutions that can drive collaboration:

Launch regional innovation partnerships linking the university with sectors like hydrogen energy, logistics, and advanced manufacturing.

Create a shared “Teesside Business Growth Hub” that consolidates support for SMEs, freelancers, and entrepreneurs.

Regular Business Networking Events

Connections happen in real life. Regular events that allow businesses to meet, pitch, and collaborate are essential:

Host monthly business breakfasts in Middlesbrough, Stockton, and Hartlepool.

Run industry-specific meetups, such as green energy forums or digital creator nights .

Create an online regional business directory with reviews, collaboration options, and event listings.

3. Community Collaboration and Inclusion

Connecting Councils, Charities, and Communities

Teesside’s strength lies in its people, but a disconnected approach across councils and voluntary groups can slow progress. A unified strategy is needed:

Establish a Teesside Community Council Network , with reps from Redcar, Stockton, Hartlepool, and Middlesbrough sharing best practices.

Create Community Assemblies where residents have a direct say in local planning and budgeting.

Provide funding for joint initiatives between councils and charities tackling issues like isolation, youth unemployment, and mental health.

Support for Marginalised and Vulnerable Groups

Ensuring no one is left behind means addressing inequality:

Fund projects for older people , care leavers , refugees , and disabled residents to access education, employment, and community spaces.

Invest in translation services , accessibility tech , and social transport .

Create community-run spaces with free internet, workshops, and family events.

4. Empowering Grassroots Initiatives

Investing in Local Culture

Teesside’s creative soul is alive and well—from MIMA in Middlesbrough to Hartlepool’s Tall Ships celebration. But local venues and artists need ongoing support:

Invest in local theatres , music venues , and street festivals to foster identity and pride.

Create a Teesside Arts and Culture Fund to help independent artists, performers, and community organisers.

Promote cultural programming that connects across generations, neighbourhoods, and ethnic backgrounds.

Backing Community-Led Spaces

Local resilience starts at the grassroots. Community centres, allotments, food banks, and repair cafés are vital “third spaces” between work and home:

Provide small grants for resident-led projects .

Encourage co-ownership models for libraries , halls , and youth clubs .

Promote community gardens, climate action groups, and recycling hubs as spaces for connection.

These aren’t just amenities—they’re lifelines.

5. Education and Skills: Building Tomorrow’s Workforce

Upskilling for the Future Economy

Teesside is transitioning into a hub for green tech, logistics, healthcare, and digital—but the workforce must be ready.

Expand apprenticeships in partnership with the likes of Teesworks, Net Zero Teesside, and South Tees NHS Trust.

Offer short, flexible digital skills bootcamps for adults and career changers.

Align college curricula with local employers through regular industry roundtables.

Engaging Young People

Keeping young talent in the region requires inspiration and opportunities:

Launch entrepreneurship programmes for school and college students.

Offer real-world placements through the Teesside Careers Network .

Involve young people in civic decisions through Youth Parliaments and internships in local government.

A future-proofed Teesside must start with its youth.

6. Regional Identity and Promotion

Build a Strong “Brand Teesside”

Teesside is more than the sum of its towns—it’s a region with a proud industrial heritage, world-class coastline, and a can-do spirit. A shared regional identity can attract investment, tourism, and pride:

Develop a Brand Teesside campaign to highlight innovation, resilience, and natural beauty.

Tell stories of local success —from startup wins to regeneration triumphs—through media and PR.

Host an annual Teesside Week to celebrate people, places, and progress.

Media, Storytelling, and Celebration

Community radio, local blogs, YouTube channels, and podcasts are powerful tools for connection:

Launch a Teesside Voices podcast featuring interviews with community leaders and business innovators.

Run social campaigns celebrating volunteers , young leaders , and neighbourhood heroes .

Encourage schools and creatives to document their towns through short films, exhibitions, or digital archives.

7. Investment That Benefits Locals

Attracting Ethical Investment

Projects like the Teesside Freeport and Net Zero Teesside offer huge potential—but locals must benefit:

Ensure inclusive hiring policies are baked into large developments.

Promote Community Wealth Building : keeping contracts, procurement, and profits within the region.

Use tax incentives to encourage businesses to base operations in Teesside and hire locally.

Inclusive Regeneration

Town centre makeovers and housing projects must serve real needs:

Prioritise affordable housing near job hubs.

Involve residents in master planning for new developments.

Protect green spaces and community assets while modernising retail areas.

Regeneration should not mean gentrification—it should mean better lives for all.

Case Study Highlights: Where It’s Already Working

🌟 Boho Middlesbrough

Boho is home to digital start-ups, game developers, and creative agencies—and proof that Teesside can grow its own Silicon Valley. The key to its success? Affordable workspace, shared ideas, and supportive infrastructure.

🌟 Stockton’s High Street Revamp

Stockton has plans to create one of the largest urban parks in the UK, replacing half its struggling high street with green space and event space. A radical rethink showing that towns can evolve with people, not just profit, in mind.

🌟 Teesworks Industrial Transformation

The UK’s largest industrial regeneration site is a cornerstone of Teesside’s economic revival, promising thousands of jobs and billions in investment. The challenge? Making sure the benefits reach local people.

The Role of Regional Leadership

Tees Valley Combined Authority

Led by the Mayor of Tees Valley, the authority plays a crucial role in integrating the region’s development strategy:

Coordinate skills and transport plans across all five boroughs.

Use devolved funding powers to support local growth.

Back inclusive, community-driven projects alongside large-scale investment.

Teesside University

A modern civic university with a national reputation, Teesside University is central to innovation and connectivity:

Host business challenges , research collaboration, and graduate internships.

Serve as a neutral convening space for public-private partnerships.

Continue leading in health innovation, sustainability, and digital tech.

Conclusion: A Blueprint for a Connected Teesside

Keeping Teesside connected is more than a slogan—it’s a roadmap for inclusive, sustainable growth. It means:

✅ Investing in broadband, transport, and town centres

✅ Empowering businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs

✅ Backing community initiatives and local culture

✅ Developing talent and skills for the future

✅ Uniting the region with a strong identity and voice

✅ Attracting ethical investment and regenerating with purpose

It will require collaboration across councils, businesses, universities, charities, and residents. But with the right strategy and the fierce pride that defines this region, Teesside can be a shining example of what modern regional connectivity looks like.

Final Thought

Teesside doesn’t need to copy other regions—it needs to amplify what already makes it special: resilience, community, and ambition. If we keep the people of Teesside at the centre of every business deal, building project, and council decision, then we’re not just connected—we’re united.