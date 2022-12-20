Award-winning financial writer joins North East PR agency

A North East PR and marketing agency has bolstered its team with the appointment of a financial communications specialist.

Harvey & Hugo, which is based in Darlington but works with clients across the UK, has appointed award-winning financial journalist Jenny Turton as an account manager.

Jenny has more than a decade of experience in writing for B2B, consumer and national titles, including Investment Week, The Times and The Financial Times, and was named AIC Financial Journalist of the Year 2010, Investment Association Team of the Year – Investment Adviser, and HeadlineMoney Investment Journalist of the Year (highly commended).

She said: “Having spent a decade writing and learning about all things money, I was looking for the opportunity to learn about other industries and businesses. The team at Harvey & Hugo are oozing with talent and have a brilliant work ethic that encourages a great work-life balance, which was important to me with having a young family.”

The agency, which offers a range of PR, social media and content marketing services, as well as flexible, contract-free packages through its Pay-as-Hugo brand, has also promoted account manager Natalie White to brand and culture manager, and taken on a new account executive, Stephanie Ma.

Natalie, who joined the agency in 2015 on a work experience placement and worked her way up, said: “After being a member of The Pack for almost eight years, helping to create loveable and memorable brands for our clients, I’m thrilled to be stepping into a role which will allow me to focus on the brand and our team.

“As the team grows, I want to make sure they are supported in their personal development and have the work-life balance we all need.”

Stephanie, who joins from a digital marketing background, added: “I’ve always wanted to work for a PR agency that had a range of clients from different industries, and Harvey & Hugo fits the bill perfectly. Everyone is always on hand to help one another, and each member’s wide range of skillsets and experience really benefits the whole team – it’s been such a rewarding experience already.”

Managing director Charlotte Nichols added: “I’m so pleased to have made these three key appointments, and they’ll all add so much to the team in so many ways to help drive us forward.”

For more information, visit www.harveyandhugo.com