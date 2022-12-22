Kirils is national Future Leader of the Year

Kirils Holstovs, who works for Newcastle-based infrastructure consulting firm, AECOM, was awarded UK G4C Future Leader at the national Constructing Excellence Awards.

Regional winners from across the UK came together at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square, to acknowledge outstanding projects, organisations and individuals.

Kirils, who was nominated by The Institution of Civil Engineers North East and stood out to the judges for his passion for sustainability, has previously presented at COP26, the UN Youth4Climate Pre-COP26 summit and the London Build Expo.

In further recognition for the North East, Elephant Rock, the regeneration of an open-air event space on The Headland in Hartlepool, won the Value Award for Hartlepool Borough Council, Seymour Civil Engineering and Classic Masonry.

The region also recorded two highly commended awards:-

Client of the Year: Sunderland City Council, nominated by Esh Civils and Turner & Townsend.

Conservation & Regeneration – 17Nineteen: Mosedale Gillatt Architects, Churches Conservation Trust, HPR Ltd, Hall & Partners Ltd, Blackett Ord Conservation Engineers and TGA Consulting.

Catriona Lingwood, chief executive at Constructing Excellence in the North East, said: “A huge well done to all of our national winners and regional finalists.

“The North East is always represented very well at the national awards. It is a great platform to showcase our people and projects and to celebrate our region. It is wonderful to see that, along with the many world class companies that have represented our region at the national awards, we also have, as shown by Kirils Holstovs, a fantastic new generation of professionals who will have a profound impact on our sector for many decades ahead.”

The Constructing Excellence North East Awards will be returning to the Grand Gosforth Hotel on Friday 16 June 2023. The deadline for entries is Friday 3 March 2023.

Kirils Holstovs, said: “It is an honour to bring the national award to the North East, in recognition of so many brilliant people who have inspired and supported me. Our industry is hugely influential in helping secure the well-being and prosperity of the current and future generations, but the required actions do not start or end at COP climate summits. They are in the hands of the industry professionals who develop practical solutions, steer client conversations, advise local and national governments and seek to collaborate and inspire others, today and every day.”

