Earthmoving Equipment Manufacturing Business Donates to North East Charity

Cramlington based manufacturer – Miller UK – has donated £4000 to a North East charity that plays a pivotal role in helping to feed and support homeless and vulnerable people in the region.

Over the course of the last 12 months, the team at Miller has carried out a series of fundraising activities to raise money for the People’s Kitchen.

Located in the heart of Newcastle’s city centre, the People’s Kitchen provides a lifeline for people who want to enjoy a meal safe space, with friends who understand and care for each other. Supporting the community for over 30 years, the charity serves over 250 meals every day, 365 days a year.

This Christmas, the charity has again appealed for donations for its ‘feed a friend for a fiver’ campaign. And the donation from Miller will provide 800 warm, sustaining meals for vulnerable people in the region over the festive period.

The local manufacturing business is recognised as a global leader in supplying the safest, most advance groundbreaking attachments to major OEM’s around the globe. As part of its efforts to raise money, Miller launched various fundraising activities for its team to join in, including an Easter hamper raffle and the Miller Mileage challenge, a competition to see who could do the most miles – by foot, running or cycling – over the course of a month.

Members of the team also participated in a sponsored cycle from its headquarters in Cramlington to Thompsons of Prudhoe facilities. The leading demolition company also donated £500 towards Millers fundraising.

Speaking about the donation, Barry Robison, Director of Marketing at Miller said: “It is very important that Miller gives back to the local community. Every year we put a vote out to the team to choose a charity that they would like to help in the local area and there was an overwhelming consensus to focus our efforts on supporting a charity dedicated to helping vulnerable people.

“The People’s Kitchen does such a fantastic job supporting vulnerable people and providing a safe haven. It’s truly admirable the time the volunteers dedicate to the charity and we are pleased that Miller has been able to contribute to help those in need, especially in the cold winter months. Well done to the team at Miller for their great efforts.”

This summer, in honour of seven decades of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Miller launched seven special-edition jubilee heavy-duty universal buckets designed to allow greater fleet flexibility and utilisation. All profits from the sales of the one-of a kind buckets were donated towards its fundraising efforts for the People’s Kitchen.