There are no chains that he can’t break, and no weight that he can’t lift. Lu Xiaojun, 2x Olympic champion and 5x world champion joins the battle.

Hangzhou, October 14, 2021 | 24 Entertainment is excited to announce that the exclusive in-game Lu Xianojun outfit is now available in NARAKA: BLADEPOINT. Inspired by the strength and courage displayed by Olympic Champion, Lu Xiaojun, you can now equip the same apparel and go forth to claim victory. To celebrate the new release, 24 Entertainment has prepared a live-action video.

The outfit is for the hero Temulch. The live action video is inspired by the similarity of Xiaojun’s and Temulch’s stories, and the fighting spirit that they share.

The outfit can be purchased using gold in the in-game store and is available now for you to own.

