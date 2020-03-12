In this article, we are going to outline three key features that make online slots extremely fun to play. However, to begin, we would like to highlight some of the advantages of playing slots online instead of traditional slots.

The advantages include the fact that with online slots you don’t even have to leave your house and make the trek to a casino. Depending on where you are located, casinos can be quite a drive. Also, if you’re trying to drive in the winter it can be quite a disaster on the roads in many places, with occasionally heavy snowfall to deal with. Overall, online slots are simply easier to play. You can even now play on your mobile device.

Additionally, with online slots you generally have more options when it comes to paying to play. You can usually make deposits with debit cards, PayPal, credit cards, or eWallets like Neteller. With casinos, deposit options are usually far more limited.

Another advantage of online slots over traditional slots is the fact that the games you want to play are likely always available. That may not always be the case at a casino. The popular slot machines that you want to play may be all full, for example.

You can also receive better rewards, bonuses, and incentives in many cases when playing online slots compared to traditional slots. These can include “first deposit” bonuses, loyalty programs, and other special promotions that you can find in online casinos.

Finally, the payouts from online slots can oftentimes be higher than traditional slot machines at casinos. There are less overhead costs with online slots when compared to large casinos. So, usually, online slots payout at a higher rate.

After discussing the advantages of online slots versus traditional slots, we’d like to go over some of the new features that make online slots one of the most popular online casino games. There is a reason you see so many slot machines at casinos around the world, but online slots are just as popular.

Multiple Screen Slots

Multiple screen slots are really cool. They can allow you to switch back and forth between games without having to get up out of your seat. You also can play multiple games at once on a single display with many innovative online slots providers. This feature can allow you to mix up the “style” of the slots you are playing as well. If the online casino offers different slots with different themes, you can play several of them at once if you so desire.

Storytelling in 3D Video Slots

Storytelling is a very exciting feature that many “3D” video slot machines offer online. For example, if you’re playing online slots with a specific vampire theme, you can play a slots game that follows a hero along their journey to hunt down the vampire and save the town. Some of these games tie in with feature #3 described below, to provide a truly cinematic gaming experience.

Slots have never been so interactive. This experience can be a fun combination of a high-quality, interactive video game and a slot machine.

Cool “Licensed” Online Slot Machines

Some online casinos have partnered with exciting brands like Marvel. This means you might have the ability to play online slots that are modeled after iconic movies and characters. This could include, for example, Iron Man, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the Incredible Hulk.

Other online casinos target movies like Gladiator or Monty Python, building very cool online slots games around them. You might even find some providers who licensed DC Comics characters, like Batman and Superman, if you prefer them over Marvel characters.

Online slots can be a lot of fun when you take into account some of the innovative new features that have been integrated into the games today. We hope this article has been both helpful and informative for you. We wish you luck when playing the slots, whether that is online or offline.