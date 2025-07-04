Wimbledon 2025 Witnesses History with 153mph Serve

Wimbledon 2025 delivered a slice of tennis history on Day 2 when Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, the towering French talent, unleashed a blistering 153mph (246 km/h) serve — now officially the fastest ever recorded at The Championships. This remarkable feat broke the long-standing record of 148mph previously set by Taylor Dent in 2010.

The record-breaking moment occurred during Perricard’s first-round match against American No. 1 Taylor Fritz. Despite the thunderous delivery, Fritz astonishingly returned the serve and went on to win the point — and eventually the match — showcasing that power alone isn’t everything in elite tennis.

🚀 Breaking Down the Record-Breaking Serve

Player: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Serve Speed: 153 mph (246 km/h)

Match: Wimbledon 2025, Round 1 vs. Taylor Fritz

Previous Record: 148 mph (Taylor Dent, 2010)

This moment was more than just a numerical milestone; it was a statement of intent from a rising star in men’s tennis. Standing at 6ft 8in (2.03m), Perricard’s physical presence and effortless motion make him a formidable server — a trait that is now etched into Wimbledon’s history books.

🎾 Wimbledon’s Fastest Serves: Then and Now

Here’s a look at how serve speed records at Wimbledon have evolved:

Rank Player Serve Speed Year 1 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 153 mph 2025 2 Taylor Dent 148 mph 2010 3 Milos Raonic (unofficial stat) 147 mph 2014 4 Nick Kyrgios 143 mph 2021 5 Andy Roddick 142 mph 2004

While other Grand Slam tournaments have seen serves clock above 155 mph — like Sam Groth’s unofficial 163.7 mph — Wimbledon has traditionally lagged behind due to its grass surface and cooler conditions. That all changed with Perricard’s cannonball.

🧠 AI and Tech at Wimbledon: Tracking Serve Speed

Advanced AI and Hawk-Eye systems play a critical role in tracking tennis metrics at Wimbledon. Each serve is monitored by high-speed cameras and radar-based sensors, which instantly measure:

Ball velocity at point of contact

Spin rate and trajectory

Bounce placement

Return quality and direction

Thanks to these innovations, fans and coaches alike now have access to data-driven insights. Wimbledon’s commitment to integrating AI ensures that even millisecond improvements are captured and celebrated — just like Perricard’s historic serve.

💬 Players React to the Fastest Serve in Wimbledon History

🎙️ Taylor Fritz (Opponent):

“It was a rocket. I actually managed to get a racquet on it and win the point — which might be an even bigger miracle than the serve itself!”

🎙️ Andy Murray:

“The future of tennis isn’t just about hitting hard, but this shows how athletic and powerful the next generation really is.”

🌱 What It Means for the Future of Men’s Tennis

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s explosive serving power signals a new era in the men’s game, where height, technique, and biomechanics combine with data and performance analytics to create record-shattering outcomes. His second serve even hit 147 mph, the fastest second serve ever recorded at Wimbledon — a mind-blowing stat that shows his consistency under pressure.

📺 Where to Watch Wimbledon 2025

Tennis fans can catch all the Wimbledon 2025 action across the UK and worldwide:

BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport App (UK)

Wimbledon.com & YouTube

ESPN, Tennis Channel (US)

Eurosport & Discovery+ (Europe)

Make sure to follow Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s progress — he’s not just breaking records, he’s building a legacy.

📝 Final Thoughts

Wimbledon 2025 will be remembered not only for the traditional strawberries and cream, but for a seismic serve that redefined the boundaries of power in tennis. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s 153mph delivery is a symbol of how the sport continues to evolve — faster, stronger, and smarter than ever.

Stay tuned as more serve speed records, AI tennis insights, and rising stars shape the future of Grand Slam tennis.