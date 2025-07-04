Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Sets Wimbledon Record with Fastest-Ever Serve at 153mph

Wimbledon 2025 Witnesses History with 153mph Serve
Wimbledon 2025 delivered a slice of tennis history on Day 2 when Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, the towering French talent, unleashed a blistering 153mph (246 km/h) serve — now officially the fastest ever recorded at The Championships. This remarkable feat broke the long-standing record of 148mph previously set by Taylor Dent in 2010.
The record-breaking moment occurred during Perricard’s first-round match against American No. 1 Taylor Fritz. Despite the thunderous delivery, Fritz astonishingly returned the serve and went on to win the point — and eventually the match — showcasing that power alone isn’t everything in elite tennis.
🚀 Breaking Down the Record-Breaking Serve
-
Player: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
-
Serve Speed: 153 mph (246 km/h)
-
Match: Wimbledon 2025, Round 1 vs. Taylor Fritz
-
Previous Record: 148 mph (Taylor Dent, 2010)
This moment was more than just a numerical milestone; it was a statement of intent from a rising star in men’s tennis. Standing at 6ft 8in (2.03m), Perricard’s physical presence and effortless motion make him a formidable server — a trait that is now etched into Wimbledon’s history books.
🎾 Wimbledon’s Fastest Serves: Then and Now
Here’s a look at how serve speed records at Wimbledon have evolved:
|Rank
|Player
|Serve Speed
|Year
|1
|Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
|153 mph
|2025
|2
|Taylor Dent
|148 mph
|2010
|3
|Milos Raonic (unofficial stat)
|147 mph
|2014
|4
|Nick Kyrgios
|143 mph
|2021
|5
|Andy Roddick
|142 mph
|2004
While other Grand Slam tournaments have seen serves clock above 155 mph — like Sam Groth’s unofficial 163.7 mph — Wimbledon has traditionally lagged behind due to its grass surface and cooler conditions. That all changed with Perricard’s cannonball.
🧠 AI and Tech at Wimbledon: Tracking Serve Speed
Advanced AI and Hawk-Eye systems play a critical role in tracking tennis metrics at Wimbledon. Each serve is monitored by high-speed cameras and radar-based sensors, which instantly measure:
-
Ball velocity at point of contact
-
Spin rate and trajectory
-
Bounce placement
-
Return quality and direction
Thanks to these innovations, fans and coaches alike now have access to data-driven insights. Wimbledon’s commitment to integrating AI ensures that even millisecond improvements are captured and celebrated — just like Perricard’s historic serve.
💬 Players React to the Fastest Serve in Wimbledon History
🎙️ Taylor Fritz (Opponent):
“It was a rocket. I actually managed to get a racquet on it and win the point — which might be an even bigger miracle than the serve itself!”
🎙️ Andy Murray:
“The future of tennis isn’t just about hitting hard, but this shows how athletic and powerful the next generation really is.”
🌱 What It Means for the Future of Men’s Tennis
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s explosive serving power signals a new era in the men’s game, where height, technique, and biomechanics combine with data and performance analytics to create record-shattering outcomes. His second serve even hit 147 mph, the fastest second serve ever recorded at Wimbledon — a mind-blowing stat that shows his consistency under pressure.
📺 Where to Watch Wimbledon 2025
Tennis fans can catch all the Wimbledon 2025 action across the UK and worldwide:
-
BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport App (UK)
-
Wimbledon.com & YouTube
-
ESPN, Tennis Channel (US)
-
Eurosport & Discovery+ (Europe)
Make sure to follow Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s progress — he’s not just breaking records, he’s building a legacy.
📝 Final Thoughts
Wimbledon 2025 will be remembered not only for the traditional strawberries and cream, but for a seismic serve that redefined the boundaries of power in tennis. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s 153mph delivery is a symbol of how the sport continues to evolve — faster, stronger, and smarter than ever.
Stay tuned as more serve speed records, AI tennis insights, and rising stars shape the future of Grand Slam tennis.