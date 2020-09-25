In the heat of the summer, it can be hard to keep yourself feeling cool. But as soon as you start to get heated, your body can begin to sweat and get you feeling sticky and stinky. Luckily, there are a few things you can do as you get ready for your day and throughout your day to help you fight against this.

To help you see how this can be done, here are three tips for staying fresh and clean in the summer.

Keep Things Trim

One great way to keep yourself from getting stinky and sweaty is to keep yourself from getting too hot in the first place.

To accomplish this, you may want to consider keeping your body hair as trimmed as you’re comfortable with. According to Stephanie Ashe, a contributor to Insider.com, depending on the position of your hair as it rests on your skin, your body hair can act as an insulator and keep heat closer to your skin. Since this is the opposite of what you want to be happening in the summer, you may want to consider taking your razor to areas of hair that you can afford to lose. While the actual temperature change to your body might be minimal, you’ll also have less sweat being caught in your hair to make you feel damp and sticky.

Wear Cotton

The clothes you wear when it’s hot can have a big impact on how hot and sweaty your body gets.

Ideally, Adam Hurly, a contributor to Men’s Journal, shares that you should wear cotton whenever you can. The natural fibers of cotton are some of the most breathable, which means you’ll be getting more airflow to your skin to help keep things cool. Along with this, cotton can also absorb any sweat that you do produce and help to move it away from your skin so that it can more easily be evaporated.

Take Cleansing Cloths With You

Even with all these measures meant to keep you cool and avoid getting hot and sweaty, there are still going to be times where producing sweat can’t be avoided. When this happens, it’s good to have a plan for how to get yourself feeling and smelling fresh again.

One easy way this can be done when you’re out and about, according to Carolyn Steber, a contributor to Bustle.com, is to keep cleansing cloths with you. Then, when you need to wipe your brow or mop up other areas that have gotten a little funky, you have a clean and easy way to get this one.

If you’re needing some help staying fresh while it’s hot outside, consider using the tips mentioned above to teach you how you can better achieve this.