If you’re able to read this sentence, there’s a good chance you’ve never been crushed by a collapsing roof. Then again, maybe you’ve never been in a car accident, either. But that’s no reason to start driving around blindfolded, is it?

On the contrary, paying attention is the very reason you avoid accidents. For that same reason, it’s just as important to pay attention to the state of your roof.

Of course, road signs are much easier to spot than the signs you need a new roof. That’s why we’ve written this guide to help you.

Below are three unmistakable warning signs that you need a new roof, ASAP. Check your roof for these signs before it’s too late.

1. Your Roof Is Visibly in Bad Shape

There are a lot of visible signs you should watch out for, including:

Holes that let water or sunlight in

Rot, decay, or other damage

Cracked, broken, or missing shingles/tiles

Cracked chimney or flashing

Debris from damaged roofing or flashing in the gutters or on the lawn

Also, watch out for odd-looking patch jobs. When a roofing patch is done right, it should be unnoticeable.

If it looks wrong, it may be functioning incorrectly as well. A shoddy patch-job could let moisture damage your roof.

All of these are sure signs that your roof is in bad shape. It may be possible to repair some of these. But, if any of these have gone unfixed for a long time, the roof will most likely need replacing.

A Note For Sellers

Besides, you’re not the only one who can see these signs. More importantly, if you’re trying to sell your home, your buyers and their home inspectors are specifically looking for such signs. Installing a new roof is a sure way to add value to your home appraisal, according to https://prr247.com/new-look-better-appraisal-how-adding-a-new-roof-will-increase-your-boise-home-value/.

2. Interior Signs of Roof Damage

Some signs of roof damage are visible from inside the home. For example, does it leak when it rains? Dripping inside your home during a storm is a very advanced symptom of roof damage.

Less extreme signs include water stains on your ceiling and walls. Even if the leak doesn’t drip from your ceiling, it’s still soaking into the wood. Eventually, the wood sags and warps, threatening the structural integrity of your roof and home.

Likewise, it’s possible to see very bad holes in your roof from inside the house on a sunny day. Check your attic and any other rooms that have visible access to the underside of your roof.

Shade the windows, turn off the light, and look up. If you see sunlight coming through, have your roof replaced.

3. Your Roof Is Too Old

Even if your roof is in good repair, it won’t last forever. However, the lifespan of your roof does vary greatly depending on the material it’s made of.

Most standard asphalt shingle roofs will last around 20 years. But sturdier roofing like slate or tile can last 50-100 years. Regardless, if your roof has already lasted longer than it should, it’s time to get it replaced.

Watch For These Signs You Need a New Roof

Ideally, knowledge is power. But that’s not the case if you do absolutely nothing with that knowledge.

For your sake, please don’t shrug off the advice you gained here today. Go now and check for these signs you need a new roof, before the worst should happen.

Now, don’t go just yet. We have many more tips to share about home improvement, adding value to your home, and creating the perfect work-at-home environment. Find all these topics and more on our property blog.