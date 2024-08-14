4 Birthday Ideas for the Big Kid in Your Life

You might have plenty of ideas when it comes to buying gifts for the real children in your life. However, you might be completely stumped when it comes to the big kids. Rather than opting for standard gifts such as bath products and beer, to make the kids at heart squeal with joy, here are some of the top birthday ideas you can try.

Get Them Toys

Toys are not just for kids, and why bar them from people who might still enjoy them? Whether simply for nostalgia, collecting purposes, or fun, many adults adore toys and there are even some signs that adults are some of the biggest purchasers of toys in the UK. Rather than believe that the big kids in your life need to grow up, why not indulge them by investing in their favorite but long-thrown-away childhood toy, or a toy they have secretly dreamed of for many months? By doing this, you will be able to put a timeless smile on their face and allow them to get pleasure and excitement from their gift- what all birthdays should be about.

Look at Sweet Hampers

It is not only children that have a sweet tooth. Many adults are addicted to sugary treats like chocolate and jelly babies and would swap out their breakfast, lunch, and dinner for sweets if they could. If one of the adults in your life is always dipping into their secret stash, accept their craving and buy them a special sweet hamper that can make them feel seen and loved. This sweet hamper is a child’s toybox filled with goodies and treats that can boost your loved one’s mood after a long day at work. With excellent presentation and a great variety of handpicked sweets, you should head to the Sweet Hamper Company to find hampers at a variety of prices.

Visit a Theme Park

If you want to gift them an experience rather than a present that will be forgotten in a number of days, you should consider looking at theme park tickets for them, especially if they are thrill-seekers or adrenaline-lovers. This theme park can provide them with a day filled with happiness as they whizz from ride to ride. Even if they have vertigo or back or neck problems, there are usually rides to suit everyone, especially if you head to family-friendly theme parks like Chessington World of Adventures. Not only this, but theme parks can give you a day outside mundanity and reality, allowing you to leave the world behind and immerse yourself in your favorite movie franchise or myth. Many theme parks even have hotels and accommodation attached to them, meaning that you can stay for more than one day and explore all that the park in question has to offer.

Throw Them a Themed Birthday Party

Does your loved one miss their birthday parties of the past? Have they never been thrown a proper birthday party before? To heal and speak to their inner child, you could also throw them a surprise birthday party themed around something they adore, such as a TV show. By creating unique dishes, buying party décor such as banners, and even asking everyone to come in fancy dress, you can enjoy a memorable party that your favorite person will remember forever.