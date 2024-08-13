An icon reimagined: McLaren and LEGO Group unveil the LEGO® Technic™ McLaren P1™

The British supercar maker McLaren Automotive and the LEGO Group today unveil their latest collaboration paying tribute to the world’s most pioneering hybrid hypercar, with the introduction of the LEGO® Technic™ McLaren P1™.

The McLaren P1™ redefined automotive high-performance as the most exciting, most capable, most technologically advanced and most dynamically accomplished supercar of its time. The P1™ leveraged McLaren’s advanced motorsport-based engineering, featuring ground-breaking advances in weight reduction, packaging, high-speed performance, powertrain and aerodynamics.

Created with the intention of being ‘the best driver’s car in the world on both road and track’, the design and technical specifications of the McLaren P1™ provided the ideal foundation to deliver on this ambition. The remarkable hypercar is recognised as a landmark both for McLaren and the development of high-performance hybrid vehicles.

The incredible engineering and technology underpinning the performance, style and functional design the McLaren P1™, made it the perfect challenge for the LEGO Technic team to replicate in 1:8 scale.

Unveiled as part of the LEGO Technic Ultimate Car Concept Series, the all-new 1:8 scale LEGO Technic version consists of 3,893 elements and each car features a unique serial number which unlocks special behind-the-scenes content. The model has a 7-speed gearbox with 2 shifter drums, suspension, V8 piston engine, adjustable rear wing, and opening dihedral doors with advanced mechanism – all guaranteeing an immersive building experience from start to finish that is authentic to the real McLaren P1™.

The model was created by the LEGO Technic design team in close collaboration with McLaren Automotive and both teams were focused on implementing as much cutting-edge functionality in the model as possible, as a tribute to both the real P1™ as well as the engineering excellence that McLaren is known for.

“It’s amazing to see so many of the elements from the original P1 brought to life by the LEGO team for the LEGO Technic McLaren P1™. I hope this collaboration inspires the next generation of designers and engineers to push the boundaries of automotive innovation.”

Tobias Sühlmann Chief Design Officer, McLaren Automotive

“From the exterior with aerodynamic shapes to the interior and V8 piston engine – the real McLaren P1™ is an incredible car. We wanted to capture these details in the best way possible with our LEGO Technic model and we did not want to compromise in any way

“Therefore, we worked on multiple variations of the car to test different designs. We also faced a huge challenge with the iconic butterfly doors because they needed a new mechanism to stay open. It was a great experience to recreate the McLaren P1™ and I’m hoping all supercar enthusiasts out there are ready to explore the details and intricacies of the real McLaren P1™ in LEGO Technic form.”

Kasper Rene Hansen, Designer, LEGO Group

The LEGO Technic McLaren P1 set will be available at www.LEGO.com/McLaren and LEGO Stores from 1st August 2024 priced at €449.99 / £389.99 / $449.99. When purchasing the set between 1st – 7th August 2024, LEGO Insiders will receive the LEGO Technic McLaren P1 Logo as a gift with purchase.