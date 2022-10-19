You have to deal with the probate process and have no idea what that is. We feel you.

If you are named as the executor in a will, you may wonder what exactly is involved in the probate process and whether or not you need to hire a probate solicitor. The answer to the second question is almost always yes. The probate process can be long, complicated, and stressful. Also, it is always best to have professional help on your side. If you are on the fence about hiring probate solicitors, here are a few reasons it can be the right decision.

Understand the Executor’s Role

The executor of a will ensures that the deceased person’s estate is distributed according to their wishes. This can be complex and time-consuming, particularly if the property or other assets are dealt with. A probate solicitor can help you understand the executor’s role and advise on the best way to proceed.

They can also deal with the practicalities of the probate process, such as applying for a grant of probate and dealing with the Inland Revenue. As a result, appointing a probate solicitor can take much of the stress and worry of dealing with a loved one’s estate.

Gather all the Necessary Paperwork

A probate solicitor can assist you in gathering all of the important paperwork, including the will, death certificate, and proof of ownership of assets. They can also help you to contact and notify any beneficiaries listed in the will.

In addition, a probate solicitor can guide how to distribute the estate’s assets and handle any debts that may be owed. Working with a probate solicitor can ensure that the estate is settled according to the deceased’s wishes and minimise the stress for all involved.

Value the Estate

In many cases, the value of an estate will be contested by the beneficiaries, and it can be difficult to come to an agreement without professional help. A probate solicitor will have experience conducting valuations and can provide an accurate estimate of the estate’s value.

They will also be able to advise on the best course of action for distributing the assets, taking into account the wishes of the deceased and the needs of the beneficiaries. In some cases, it may be possible to avoid probate altogether by using a trust or other legal mechanisms.

However, in most cases, a probate solicitor can provide invaluable assistance in ensuring that the estate is valued correctly and that the deceased’s wishes are carried out.

Pay Any Debts Owed by the Estate

A part of the probate solicitor’s role is to help deal with any debts the estate owes. This can include things like unpaid bills, mortgage payments or even taxes. They will also help distribute any assets left as part of the estate. To do this, they will need to obtain a grant of probate from the court. This document gives them the legal authority to act on behalf of the estate.

Final Word

The probate process can be tasking – but it doesn’t have to be. Hiring a probate solicitor to assist you with the various tasks involved in administering an estate will give you peace of mind and allow you to focus on grieving and supporting your family during this difficult time. If you are named executor in a will, don’t hesitate to reach out to a qualified probate solicitor for assistance.

And if you have any questions or concerns regarding the above tips, feel free to reach out to us in the comments!