CUPRA opens first UK City Garage in Manchester, expanding its presence in one of its largest markets

Strategically located in St Ann’s Square in Manchester’s city centre, the new space reinforces CUPRA’s presence in the UK, its third-largest market

The Manchester City Garage blends modern aesthetics with local influence, creating a space where creativity, culture and community come together

The opening consolidates the strength of CUPRA in the United Kingdom, where the brand recorded more than 10,000 registrations in the first quarter of 2025

Manchester, 26-06-2025 – CUPRA continues to advance its globalisation with the opening of its 12th CUPRA City Garage, situated in the vibrant heart of Manchester. Located in St Ann’s Square, a protected conservation area home to the Royal Exchange Theatre, the new space becomes the first City Garage in the United Kingdom.

“CUPRA continues to gain strong momentum in the UK, our third-largest global market,” said Sven Schuwirth, Executive Vice-President of Sales, Marketing & Aftersales at CUPRA. “Opening a CUPRA City Garage in Manchester marks a significant milestone in our globalisation strategy — a place where our UK Tribe can connect, experience the brand, and be part of our journey. It signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter for CUPRA in one of our most strategically important markets.”

The Manchester City Garage blends modern aesthetics with local influence, creating an exclusive space over two floors that combines performance, design and lifestyle. This new meeting point in the city features the latest CUPRA models and gives visitors the chance to experience a variety of events, wellness sessions and exclusive gatherings as part of its ‘Counter Culture’ programming. In harmony with the city’s urban identity and strong culture, mural artist Chris Princic plays a central role by contributing a work defined by his bold expressive artwork, as he did previously in CUPRA City Garages in Sydney, Madrid, and Vienna.

“Known for its creativity and rebellious spirit, Manchester mirrors CUPRA’s own DNA: dynamic, bold, and boundary-pushing,” said Marcus Gossen, Managing Director of CUPRA UK. “We want to offer the best of Manchester at this CUPRA City Garage–its gastronomy, its music, its art and culture. There’s no doubt it will become the new hotspot where people can discover our brand and experience unique events.”

This morning’s opening was attended by Sven Schuwirth, Marcus Gossen, Cécilia Taïeb, Global Head of Communications at CUPRA and Andy Windsor, CEO of Want Studios. They took part in a panel discussion exploring the connection between Manchester, CUPRA, and design, moderated by radio presenter and personality Victoria Jane.

The CUPRA City Garage in Manchester is set to become much more than a car showroom. It’s designed as a space where creativity, culture, and community come together. Located in the heart of the city, it invites guests to gather for after-work drinks and cultural encounters. From curated events to live music sessions and art exhibitions that highlight the work of up-and-coming local talent, the venue seeks to capture and celebrate Manchester’s unique counterculture.

Accelerating in the UK

The United Kingdom played a key role in the brand’s momentum in the first quarter of 2025, recording more than 10,000 registrations between January and March, a 44% increase compared with the same period the previous year. This contributed to a record-breaking figure of 78,000 vehicles delivered globally in the first three months of the year, the brand’s best Q1 to date.

Manchester now joins CUPRA’s expanding global footprint of City Garages in iconic cities like Mexico City, Milan, Sydney and Istanbul. As the latest addition, the Manchester City Garage will serve as a bold expression of the brand’s identity, while bringing the spirit of Barcelona into dialogue with one of the UK’s most progressive and innovative cities.

The inauguration of the City Garage comes just weeks ahead of the next Formula E race in London, where the CUPRA Kiro Formula E will compete as a part of the brand’s commitment to all-electric motorsport. Amid its most ambitious product offensive yet, CUPRA’s momentum in the UK shows no signs of slowing as it continues to cement its position as one of Europe’s fastest-growing automotive brands.