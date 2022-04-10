All-new Sportage Plug-in Hybrid delivers outstanding fuel economy and ultra-low emissions

43-mile* EV driving range enables most daily commutes to be carried out using electric power

High-performance yet efficient powertrain produces 265PS and 350Nm of torque

25g/km CO 2 and 8 per cent BIK from 2022/23 – ahead of most rivals

Drivetrain layout allows for a spacious, no-compromise interior

UK customer deliveries due to commence in April 2022

Kia UK has revealed full details of the all-new Sportage Plug-in Hybrid, including its low BIK tax band thanks to low CO 2 emissions and long electric range. The no-compromise electrified SUV combines extensive electric-only mobility and exceptional fuel economy with unparalleled practicality and convenience.

Developed on an advanced new architecture that encompasses breakthrough powertrain electrification innovations and technologies, the all-new Sportage Plug-in Hybrid delivers an eco-friendly and dynamic SUV package. It blends power and performance with an exceptional combined fuel economy of 252mpg, and an emissions-free** driving range of up to 43 miles (WLTP)*, rising to 48 miles on the WLTP City Cycle – enough to cover most daily commutes and shopping needs. Out on the open road, electric energy consumption is an impressive 3.68 miles/kWh (169 Wh/km).

The Sportage Plug-in Hybrid has been designed from the outset to deliver impressive yet accessible performance with supreme efficiency. To achieve this, Kia’s latest SUV features a high-performance 1.6-litre T-GDi engine that works in tandem with a 66.9kW permanent magnet traction electric motor and a 13.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. The high-voltage battery sits centrally between the two axles under the body of the SUV, ensuring a balanced weight distribution and an interior space that is practical, comfortable and versatile.

Together, this powertrain combination delivers a total of 265PS and 350Nm of torque, a 0-60mph time of just 7.9 seconds, and a top speed of 119mph. A smooth and quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission ensures drivers can make swift, effortless progress in all conditions.

The Plug-in Hybrid’s four-cylinder petrol engine features several measures designed to ensure optimum fuel efficiency in all operating conditions. These include a new and optimised combustion process, cooling technologies and key friction reduction measures, including an advanced integrated thermal management system and the use of a low-friction ball bearing. As a result, the new Sportage Plug-in Hybrid emits just 25g/km of CO 2 on the weighted combined cycle.

As well as attracting £0 VED first-year tax after registration, the combination of low CO 2 and long electric range means a Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) tax rate of 7 per cent for the current 2021/22 tax year, rising to 8 per cent for the next three tax years to 2024/25. As a result, the new model costs less to run than almost all of its rivals, despite its premium interior, strong performance and generous standard equipment levels.

The Sportage Plug-in Hybrid also includes Kia’s latest high-efficiency, high-performance Hybrid Starter Generator (HSG) module and Hybrid Power Control Unit (HPCU). Combined, these enhance efficiency, performance and reduce NVH levels when driving. The efficient on-board charger (OBC) system is rated at 7.2kW, making it the fastest-charging Kia PHEV to-date. The battery can complete a full charge in just 1hr 45m.

Attention to detail has resulted in a package that offers highly impressive legroom, headroom and luggage capacity. Second-row passengers benefit from 955mm of legroom and 998mm of headroom, while luggage capacity is a commodious 540 litres (VDA) with the rear seats in place. To maximize convenience, users have the option of folding the rear seats in a 40:20:40 split, an action that results in 1,715 litres of cargo space.

The Sportage Plug-in Hybrid features the same sleek and muscular exterior design as other fifth-generation Sportage models. Riding on stylish 19-inch alloy wheels, the Sportage Plug-in Hybrid is available across the ‘GT-Line’, ‘3’, ‘4’ and ‘GT-Line S’ grades with prices starting from £38,395 OTR.

The first UK customer deliveries of the all-new Sportage Plug-in Hybrid commence in April 2022.