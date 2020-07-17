When it comes to skateboarding safety should be first and foremost. There are a few useful accessories that you should consider that can make your hobby as skateboarder a lot safer and more convenient.

Safety gear and helmet

Because safety is such a crucial factor, we have included a helmet and protective gear as the first item on our list. Nothing is worse than getting yourself injured while skateboarding. When you have sustained injuries, it means you will be forced to take some time off this action hobby for a while. For any full blooded skateboarded this could be torture. We recommend safety equipment to be used for skateboarders of every level. If you are still a beginner, safety equipment can come in incredibly useful. Make sure your head is protected with a proper fitting skateboard helmet, wear wrist guards to protect your wrists, and wear elbow and knee guards. When you progress and gain more skills and confidence, you can take some of the gear off.

Skate tool

Now that your safety gear is sorted, we move on to the next accessory, which is a skate tool that is used for adjusting the various parts on the skateboard. This tool is multi-functional and comes in very handy at times. Whether you are riding the streets or at the skate park, a skate tool can save you from any sticky situation. These tools can be fitted to all bolts and screws on the board and make it incredibly straightforward to swap out wheels, tighten your trucks, or even set up a new board. This tool is a must-have for any skateboarder.

A good watch

Time flies when you are having fun and when you have a good quality watch, such a device can be more than simply a tool for tracking time. It could be a useful companion that you can use wherever you go, no matter what sports you enjoy doing. If you are an avid outdoors sportsman that enjoys various action sports like skateboarding, kayaking, surfing, and paddle boarding, we recommend checking out the waterproof watches that is available from https://www.thrillappeal.com/best-waterproof-watches. For thrill seekers, it is essential to have watch that is able to keep up with your lifestyle. The top watches usually come with timers, stop watches and other excellent features.

Non-abrasive grip tape

This accessory has taken over the skateboard world and is an essential item if you are a beginner and want to protect your shoes. Non-abrasive grip tape is somewhat pricier than conventional grip tape, however, is worth getting since it lasts longer and you will eventually save money long-term because your skate shoes will last a whole lot longer.

Wax

Wax is a vital accessory since no one enjoys grinding a ledge that is too crusty or sliding down a rail that is too sticky. Wax can be used on ledges and surfaces to enable riders to slide smoothly over ledges or surfaces with their boards and/or trucks. Just keep in mind not to add too much wax on the surface since it can result in injury and it can be a challenge to remove. In this instance, a little goes a long way.