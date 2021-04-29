In recent years gaming has grown into a huge entertainment industry. It now surpasses the revenue generated by older industries such as cinema, sports and music.

Much of this can be down to how versatile the industry is. As technology has grown to bring even the wildest ideas to the screen, players can enjoy ever more exciting prospects.

This summer promises to be a massive season for gaming fans. A slew of excellent releases is going to be around in time to enjoy the summer in style.

With that in mind, here are 5 games to try out this summer.

Resident Evil 8: Village

The latest in the long-running Resident Evil series will be due out just ahead of the summer.

The story of the game takes place a few years after the events of the previous Resident Evil release.

That game, the seventh in the saga, tinkered a little with the successful first-person horror format. It added additional VR support options for a slight departure from the well-known operating system.

It’s not yet clear if the latest offering will include those additions, but a similarly ghostly atmosphere and shock video graphics are bound to be in place.

In the story, our hero Ethan finds himself in a mysterious village and looks for clues. A familiar character in the shape of Chris Redfield shows up, and whether he is friends or foe is uncertain.

Judging by the trailer, a scary-looking werewolf will also make a terrifying appearance in the story.

Live Online Casino

Online gaming can offer an incredibly involving take on gameplay with the live casino experience.

Live casino offers the chance for players to immerse themselves in a virtual casino. Often modelled on the Las Vegas experience, live casino is a new way to enjoy gaming.

During the live experience, players will find themselves transported to an ornate casino filled with the best games to play. Single-game options and tournament play is part of the huge appeal of this style of gaming.

With a massive number of options available to fine-tune the gaming, players will return again and again.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Set for release in June, the latest Mario adventure sees the moustachioed plumber heading to the golf course.

With an intricate story mode to play through, the game promises to be a unique look at the game of golf.

The classic Nintendo style of amination and cute visuals all play their part in bringing an exciting story mode to life. Here, you’ll be able to discover all the other famous characters from the Mario-verse.

Players will be able to compete in challenges and single-player games to power up their stats. A new speed-golf mode promises to be a lot of fun, offering a different way to make the most of your powers to beat your opponents.

Little Devil Inside

One of the most intriguing releases of 2021 is sure to be Little Devil Inside. Set for multi-platform release in the summer, the title started life as a Kickstarter project.

The game secured plenty of interest and funding thanks to its intriguing blend of RPG and survival thriller. Bringing players into a neo-Victorian steampunk style world, the game can be played as a single or multi-player experience.

The surreal storyline sees the main character Billy, a master swordsman, and his fellow researchers tasked with snatching for evidence of the supernatural. The ultimate aim is to compile an encyclopaedia of strange phenomena.

The game also takes a sideways look at the video-game staple of hunting monsters. By adding dreamlike humour to the mix, players can take an open-world look at the weird atmosphere and lifestyle of jobbing explorers.

With a combination of discovery, combat and fantasy, the game looks well placed to develop a cult following.

Valheim

Valheim has been one of the stand-out gaming successes this year so far. It has already sold 6 million copies since being launched in February. If you’re yet to play it, you’re in for a treat.

The multi-player Viking themed other-worldly epic offers players the chance to build, battle and conquer their way to the afterlife.

To do this they must deal with the various evils that surround Valheim. They can do this by crafting weapons, equipment and shelter in order to survive.

Valheim is a great example of an open-world survival game. This ‘free-roaming’ aspect allows players to move around and interact however they want. The world is ‘procedurally generated’, meaning that the game offers randomly distributed content.

How the player plays and interacts with the story has an effect on the outcome. Each game is unique, making for a hugely diverting experience.

This summer is a great time to try out the latest games. With original ideas in games pushing the limits of consoles, computers and online technology, it will be intriguing to see what comes next. But for now, just sit back with the best of the summer’s gaming titles.