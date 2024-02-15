5 Reasons Ocean’s Eleven Stands the Test of Time

Back in 1960, the first Ocean’s Eleven was released to audiences. The heist film was generally considered a hit, especially thanks to its ensemble cast that included the Rat Pack. The film starred names like Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin, who put the heist genre on the charts.

But by 2001, Steven Soderbergh was ready to release his own variation of the hit film—one that many consider today a staple in American film. Since it hit theaters, there have been two Soderbergh-led sequels, along with a separate all-female project. While opinions vary greatly on the sequels, plus the disastrous Ocean’s Eight, the (second) original has stood the test of time for many film buffs.

Here’s why this classic remains a favorite and will likely remain so until there’s another remake.

It Portrayed Vegas Reasonably Well

There's no shortage of filmmakers interested in Las Vegas. The City of Lights is a naturally riveting backdrop thanks to its colorful casinos and larger-than-life shows.

But that doesn’t mean the casino floors in Vegas aren’t worth a visit. In Ocean’s Eleven, Soderbergh beautifully captures the risk and intrigue inherent in these locations. As the ensemble cast takes a closer look at places like the Mirage, Bellagio, and MGM Grand, audiences see both sides of Vegas—the bright and exciting city that tourists are after, along with the inner workings of its most famous establishments.

Its Ensemble Cast Can’t be Topped

The original Ocean’s Eleven had a great cast in the Rat Pack—but there’s something about Soderbergh’s project that feels even more exciting. First, there are more big-name actors on the list (ten rather than five). Second, these actors were at differing parts in their careers. Some had already made it big, like George Clooney and Carl Reiner. Others, like Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, were just at the start of their careers.

Similarly, stars like Bernie Mac and Elliott Gould added more depth to the film. As an up-and-coming comedian, Mac added the unexpected. As a tried-and-true acting elite, Gould added a dash of Old Hollywood.

Its Pacing Keeps the Audience Captured

From most perspectives, the pacing in Ocean’s Eleven shouldn’t work. Shots move quickly, jumping from AC to Vegas to Florida to Salt Lake City. The idea of threading so many moving parts together might make some directors dizzy, but Soderbergh once again delivers in this respect.

In other words, the pacing is slick, keeping audiences on the edge of their seat. The narrative itself isn’t too difficult to follow (more on this below), which means the pacing doesn’t throw viewers off-track. Even the film’s cinematography adds to this pacing, as the framing and movement keep each scene moving right on pace.

It Changed the Heist Genre

According to dozens of film critics and publications, one of the most tangible effects of Ocean’s Eleven on pop culture was its influence on the heist genre. It made the content flashy thanks to the ensemble cast, but also more casual thanks to the film’s straightforward premise. In other words, it made the heist sexy again—and interesting for audiences who weren’t traditionally interested in crime or drama.

Shortly after the film was released, similar projects started popping up all over the place. The Italian Jobbridged racing and automotive topics with the heist narrative. The Perfect Score blended elements of romance and comedic coming-of-age tales with the heist story. But none were ever able to accomplish more than Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven.

It Still Works—Plot Holes and All

Lastly, we should point out that, despite all of our raving, Ocean’s Eleven isn’t known for having a foolproof plot. In fact, there are more than a few holes large enough to destroy the movie and throw its narrative off track. For example, there’s no explanation for how the floor sensors were successfully disabled after the team blew open the vault door.

Still, the magic of Ocean’s Eleven is that it neatly balances crime, heist, action, adventure, comedy, and even romance tropes. It beautifully entertains audiences without going too over-the-top—which makes forgiving a few plot holes much easier.