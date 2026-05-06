HOMEGROWN HERO AND ICONIC 80S BAND AMONG HEADLINERS AT THIS YEAR’S SOUTH TYNESIDE FESTIVAL

A SOUTH Shields favourite, one of the biggest bands of the 80s, a legendary DJ and an iconic hitmaker are set to headline one of the region’s most popular and best-loved summer events.

The South Tyneside Festival is returning in style – and that includes its hugely-popular Sunday Concerts at Bents Park, which once again promise a vibrant mix of chart-topping stars and local talent.

The Sunday series will kick off on 19 July – which coincides with Pride in South Tyneside – with Joe McElderry performing on his home town stage for what is sure to be a very special performance.

He’ll be supported by popular songstress Sonia, alongside much-loved local singers, Shelley Stevens and Channy, celebrating the depth of musical talent from the Borough.

His performance will be followed on 26 July when the spotlight turns to 1980s legends, ABC, who enjoyed a string of hits including The Look of Love, Poison Arrow and When Smokey Sings.

Also taking to the Bents Park stage that day is Chesney Hawkes, best known for his infectious 90s anthem, The One and Only.

The line-up includes Nuromantica, who will bring the sounds of the decade to life with a set packed full of classic 80s synth-pop hits.

The concerts will draw to a close on 2 August with a high-energy finale from the legendary DJ Judge Jules, who will be performing a set of dancefloor favourites alongside a full live band in what promises to be a unique show.

The final concert will also feature one of the leading UK commercial dance artists, Ultrabeat. More names will be added to the line-up, making for an unforgettable day of music by the sea.

Each show will also showcase local talent, with a number of performers from South Tyneside and across the region also appearing on the line-up.

Although this year the concerts will be fully ticketed for the first time, prices have been kept deliberately low to ensure that the event remains accessible and affordable for everyone. This approach also helps to support the continued delivery of the much-loved concerts and ensure they can take place once again this summer.

General admission is £5 for those aged 17 to 65, with tickets priced at £2 for those aged 11 to 16 or 66 and over and free for those aged 10 and under. Online tickets are subject to a booking fee, which doesn’t apply to free tickets.

Tickets can be purchased directly from www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk and once purchased will be emailed and then scanned on entry to the event.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Jay Potts said that once again all the stops had been pulled out to ensure that the Summer Concerts would be as memorable as ever.

“Our team has once again come up with a fantastic line-up, with something for everyone,” he said.

“While we have had to introduce a cost this year, it remains incredibly affordable and offers fantastic value, particularly to be able to see artistes of this calibre.

“The concerts turn a real spotlight on South Shields and everything the Borough to offer and we are looking forward to welcoming not only local residents but visitors from across the region and beyond.”

The Mayor added: “The concerts also showcase the huge wealth of local talent we have and giving local performers the opportunity to not share the stage with nationally and internationally known musicians but to also showcase their musical skills to a large audience.”

As well as the Sunday Concerts, the South Tyneside Festival returns with its annual live music at the Amphitheatre programme, the spectacular Summer Parade, Proms in the Park and Kids Fun-Fest.

For the full programme of events at this year’s South Tyneside Festival go to www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk