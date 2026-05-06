GET ON THE BUS AND GET READY FOR SUNDERLAND FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL

THE WHEELS are turning to make sure that this year’s Sunderland Food and Drink Festival is a bumper success – with news of the entertainment programme and a brand new headline sponsor.

The favourite festival – which last year attracted more than 50,000 visitors – is set to return over the weekend of 5-7 June, with food and drink vendors, arts and crafts stalls and musical performances at both Keel Square and High Street West.

And the excitement for the event is already starting to build, thanks to Stagecoach North East, which has come on board as a headline sponsor.

Entertainment across the weekend will include top tribute acts, North East singers and stage school youngsters, who will all be doing their bit to ensure the entertainment has something for everyone.

On Friday 5 June those taking to the stage include new North East girl band, Northern Daughters and two fantastic vocalists – Ami Vaziri and Re-Live the 90s.

The following day the crowd-pleasing music of ABBA will be on stage at Keel Square, courtesy of Voulez 2, with Will Jennison Country Roads and tribute acts, Katy Perry Live.

Sunday will also see the music of a number of international icons performing including Run to You – Whitney, The Story of Styles and a performance by the talented team from the Inspire Stage School.

A full programme of activities for children is planned across the weekend including a number of special workshops, along with the opportunity to play a range of outdoor games.

It is one of the city’s busiest times of the year so far, with the festival coinciding with both Pride in Sunderland and Makers & Bakers market being held at the Bridges.

Roberta Redecke, Head of Business Services at Sunderland’s BIDs – which includes the City Centre BID and the Seafront BID – which organises the event said the programme was shaping up to be one of the best ones yet and thanked Stagecoach North East for their support.

“We are so grateful to Stagecoach North East for agreeing to sponsor the Food and Drink Festival which really helps us in delivering a memorable event,” she said.

“The entertainment, the live music and of course the amazing food and drink vendors ensure this event goes from strength to strength.”

Steve Walker, Managing Director for Stagecoach North East added:

“We’re proud to be headline sponsors of the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival; a fantastic event that brings people together and showcases the very best of the city.

“As a business operating right at the heart of everyday life in Sunderland, it’s important to us that we support events that are fun, inclusive and add real value to the community.

“With our bus services, we’re looking forward to helping even more people enjoy everything the festival has to offer.”

To find out more and for updates on the artists visit sunderlandfooddrinkfest.co.uk