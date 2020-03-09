It can be emotionally challenged to have a friend or loved one in incarceration. There are not rules about how one should deal with this complicated scenario. However, you can get through this. Here are five tips on how you can support a loved one while in prison and making them feel more connected.

Staying Connected

Contingent on the services that are obtainable at the prison facility, there are various ways that you can communicate and stay connected with someone close to you:

Phoning – phone calls are the most regular means of contact for prisoners and is an effective method of staying connected.

Digital messages – equal to traditionally mailed correspondence, receiving a message while in prison can be the highlight of your loved one’s day. In addition, sending some photos can also make a difference in making them feel part of the outside world.

Visits – phone calls and letters are welcome; however, it can’t compare to in-person visits where you can see them in person and talk to them.

Staying On Top Of Current Events

Inmates can find it challenging to keep up with the latest news and current events. You can always share news with them when talking to them over the phone, via messaging or in person, however, sometimes inmates have access to news apps that could keep them updated with news. Some popular news sites include:

ESPN

NPR

CNN

Fox news

A premium service like this can be purchased for seven days, fourteen days or thirty days, by depositing money into an inmate’s debit link account.

Looking For Self-Help And Educational Resources

Education is an excellent way of keeping prisoners from getting engaged in criminal activities after being released. Inmates have access to educational content and tablets for free. These valuable trainings and courses can be life-changing, and it may be useful to encourage your loved one to make use of the service. Many of the courses on offer emphasize on:

Adult basic education

Life skills

Substance abuse

Skills for employment

Re-entry support

Seeking Encouragement And Support

Incarceration is not easy, not just for the person who is in jail, but for you as well. Some people may be looking for someone that is incarcerated but are not sure where to start. Search Inmate is a useful tool to help you with locating a loved one in jail. Everyone needs encouragement and support at some stage and there are resources that could be available to prisoners to get the help they need. Some of the resources that could be accessible to them include:

Education

Careers

Alcoholics anonymous

Fathering in 15

Preparing Re-Entry

Re-entering society can be an exciting but also nerve-wracking time for a prisoner. They will still necessitate some support. It could be an adjustment to prepare for your life together outside of prison. Ask the facility about resources they have on offer to help prepare them for successful re-entry.