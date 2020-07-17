We all know that the world is warming up as it is perfectly evident from our surroundings, and if we didn’t know it already, the message is being rammed down our throats by the media as we all need to take responsibility for the problem our planet is facing.

Global warming is caused by burning fossil fuels, and this has resulted in a big drive to turn away from this fuel source and to use alternative means of renewable power generation by harnessing the power of the sun, the sea, or the wind to create clean energy. Here we are going to focus on solar power and will take a look at six advantages of using solar power for businesses.

1. It is cheaper

The beauty of solar power is that it can be installed on your business premises, allowing you to create your own power supply for a fraction of the cost of drawing power from the grid. Solar panels can be placed on roofs, or directly on the land and can also be linked up to the national grid so that any excess electricity that is produced can be fed back to the grid earning your business further revenue. So, if you are a business owner that uses electricity abundantly, consider installing solar panels to drive down your costs and increase profitability.

2. It helps reduce global warming

Traditional means of power generation come from the burning of fossil fuels, and as we have discovered over the last three centuries, this burning has had an enormous impact on our planet as temperatures have soared. In order to combat this warming, every citizen and business must do their bit to try and reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, and one way of doing this is by installing solar panels so that your business is using clean energy. If everybody did their bit, then, by working as a team, we could start to reverse the temperature rises that we have created over the years.

3. It is cleaner

Fossil fuels are filthy, and when we burn them, they release particles into the atmosphere that create smog, which can linger over cities. Smog can have a devastating impact on many people’s lives, especially if they have breathing disorders such as asthma. Nadra, an expert on renewable energy from TheSolarAdvantage.net recommends installing solar power panels because they are so clean that they will not give off any harmful emissions and they can help to clean up the local environment as fewer fossil fuels are burned.

4. Increase property value

As a business owner creating value and revenue is the name of the game, and one way to increase the value of your property is by installing solar panels. Any future buyer of your business or your property will see these as a huge asset as they are future-proofing the supply and cost of electricity for the business for the duration of the life of the panels.

This is a highly attractive feature in times where power supplies can be disrupted due to natural disasters or civil disobedience, so buyers will pay a premium for a property with the ability to generate its own power.

5. Gives you a green image

By using solar power for your business, you are showing off your green credentials to the outside world, and these days being environmentally friendly is a must for any successful business. People’s attitudes have changed in the 21st Century, and the masses now actively seek green companies to do business with, so by doing your bit for the environment, you are also promoting your business, thereby increasing your chances of becoming more profitable.

6. It is reliable

If there is one thing that we are certain of in these times of global warming, it is that the sun will shine, which means you will be able to produce electricity pretty much uninterrupted. Other means of renewable energy are less reliable, such as wind power, which requires the wind to blow, and that is not guaranteed. Maintenance costs are also very low as there are few moving parts. Indeed, the main maintenance involved will simply be to clean the panels every year so that they become more efficient.

As we have learned, it is advantageous for business owners to use solar power because of the numerous benefits. Electricity supply is future-proofed at a much lower cost than drawing power from the grid, and it is also environmentally friendly and will improve the health of your employees. Your newfound green credentials will help to bring in new business, and solar power is so reliable that you will not need to give it a second thought for years.