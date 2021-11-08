Productive remote work requires a special space. To ensure that the quality of work does not suffer, it is necessary to intelligently separate this place from the living area. In this article we will offer options on how to arrange a functional office, in which it is easy to work and pleasant to stay.

Non-boring Classics

In houses or large apartments, a separate room is often allocated for the office. So a person is not distracted from work, and numerous shelves and a bulky table do not overload the living room or bedroom.

Office in the classical style is a fairly common design technique. Bright walls and large comfortable furniture set the mood for work. But you can experiment and dilute the strict classics with softer interior details. For example, make a sky-blue accent wall, and instead of the classic heavy rack for books arrange open shelves of light wood. The massive chandelier can be replaced by a wooden lamp-fan. And themed decor will support a more relaxed style and enliven the formal office.

On a Balcony

The office can be arranged on the balcony. Isolation from the living space, an abundance of natural light will help to better tune in to work. And the view from the window allows you to relax during the breaks.

A Place for Creativity

Most people appreciate freedom. And they shouldnt necessarily have a creative job. Even those who work remotely sometimes need inspiration for motivation. To adjust to the impulsive lifestyle of an artist, you can harmoniously combine the workplace and living space in one room – it is not necessary to set clear boundaries. Table easel by the window, bed and built-in shelves – all important elements can comfortably coexist in one area.

Open Space

The office can be organically included in an open living space. The desk would solve not only its main task – it is also a zoning element. The sofa in the living room can be set back and thereby further delineate the boundary. Other details – such as ceiling beams or carpets – will also help to distribute the functional zones in a single room.

Playing on Contrasts

The working area can be highlighted visually with the help of neutral, but contrasting colors. A dark furniture structure around the desk will set off the light finish while not overloading the room. Opposite shades in each zone will help distribute functions in the space and allow quicker switching between work and rest.

For Two

If two members of the family work remotely, you can organize a common home office. You should visually divide the workspace into equal parts and allocate a functional area for each. A cabinet or chest of drawers for storing work materials will be the meaningful center of a solid tabletop.

Nothing Unnecessary

Strict lines, a small functional table, absence of unnecessary details – the style of minimalism is excellent for decorating a home workplace. The strictness of a minimalistic office can be set off, for example, by a parquet of light wood and an unusual pendant lamp. The latter will diversify the ascetic interior graphic geometric silhouette.