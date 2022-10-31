Motoring writer Ian Lamming is still wowed by the peerless dynamics of the Jaguar I-Pace…

There is the presumption that anything new must be better than something old and I can see the logic.

Designers and engineers always strive to improve; it’s their mantra and the last thing they want is actually to make something worse.

So, by definition the electric vehicles that are hitting the roads today must surely be better than the vanguard that kicked off this revolution a few years back.

If that’s the case, then how do you explain the Jaguar I-Pace which has been overtaking us in a crackle and shimmer of electricity since 2018.

As Jaguar’s first foray into the world of battery-powered motor vehicles the I-Pace hit the spot and four years later remains a stunning vehicle with its blend of consummate sportiness and SUV practicality.

I’ve driven most of the EVs now, of all shapes and prices, and few, if any, steal a march on the big cat and that’s without hardly any upgrades over the years.

It stills shocks your senses – pun absolutely intended. It looks like an attractive and muscular SUV yet the moment you climb behind the wheel you feel you are in something with a sporting pedigree.

The badge on the back hints at what lies beneath – EV400. That’s 400PS by the way. But what it doesn’t say is that this is accompanied by almost 700Nm of torque, the real pulling power, making performance blistering, especially when this is transmitted to the road by all four wheels.

If you have ever ridden a motorbike then you will know the freedom and joys of brute power, particularly when overtaking. Roll on the throttle and you fly by, roll off and slot into a gap and slow-moving vehicles are dispatched with ease.

Very few cars have this ability. They may have the power but is it controllable without stamping on the brakes and upsetting the people you have just overtaken, with dazzling LED brake lights and a driving manner that appears hooligan?

I-Pace is an absolute weapon in the all-important mid-range. Hit the throttle and acceleration is instantaneous and breath-taking, then lift off and the one-pedal nature of this machine allows the car to slow in an incredibly controlled fashion for you to slot back in. No brake lights, no fuss and no tribulations from other road users. It’s amazing.

Somehow it can do this all day without unduly draining the charge. Range from 100 per cent is only modest. The official figure is 298 miles but the test car never managed more than 240 miles on a full charge, though that figure did seem accurate. I’ve driven EVs that used 100 miles of charge on a 62-mile run but not the I-Pace.

It also recharges reasonably well so a three-pin socket will add eight miles per hour, a 7kW home charger adds 20 miles per hour, a 22kW provides 32 miles per hour, 50kW adds 70 miles in half an hour and a 350kW charger will add 145 miles in 30 minutes.

Home charger is the way to go as it takes the stress out of your EV life. I turned up at Tesco only to find the rapid charger out of action and a 7kW unit that switched off every 15 minutes, at which point I had to climb out of the car, unplug and plug it back in again – not ideal. That said 240 miles should be enough for most people leaving them to recharge at home overnight – when the leccy is cheaper.

If performance is stupendous, then handling is just as good. The 432-pouch, state-of-the-art 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack lies below giving a centre of gravity somewhere around Sydney. Power to all four wheels and the optional air suspension make I-Pace as grippy as a limpet but with the refined ride of a limo – it’s the perfect combination.

It still looks good too, particularly with the mean and moody black pack that swaps chrome for darkness, including the cool 22-inch dark grey wheels and black grille.

Inside is pure Jaguar plushness with leather seats and quality trim. There is plenty of tech but it is easy and intuitive to use. It somehow balances sporty feel with practicality, and it is supremely comfortable and spacious with a decent boot.

Well specified and with brilliant dynamics it is hard to see how Jaguar designers can improve on the I-Pace – but I bet you they will.

Fact File

Model: Jaguar I-Pace HSE

Engine: 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack with two electric motors

Drivetrain: automatic, all-wheel drive

Power: 400PS

Top speed: 124mph

0-60mph: 4.5 secs

Range: 298

CO2 (g/km): 0

Price: £77,015.00 (including options)