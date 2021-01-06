You know that it is challenging to find a pain management solution if you regularly battle CRPS pain. Some of the pain management solutions might work for you and others might not work for you. Even though everyone experiences pain differently, here are our 10 tips on how to manage pain alongside or independent of other treatments that your doctor prescribes. You can use harm-free, self-administered restorative therapies to relieve pain. For chronic pain claims always contact a specialist solicitor.

Exercise/Keep Moving

The most important thing in pain management is to stay active. You are experiencing some of your pain due to the tightness and stiffness of your muscles. Exercise not only improves mobility. It also releases brain chemicals called endorphins. The endorphins block pain signals and improve your mood.

Ease Stress/Practice Meditation

Your body’s pain response escalates due to anxiety and stress. Use stress-relieving techniques to manage your pain. Some of these techniques include; yoga, meditation, aromatherapy (use lavender essential), etc. Use them and other techniques to calm your mind and body.

Avoid Overdoing It on Good Days

You will have good days and bad days. However, you need to pace yourself on your good days. You can take advantage of the day, but avoid overdoing it on-the-go or at the gym. Overdoing it aggravates the source of your pain. You might even regret overdoing it a few days later.

Use Non-Invasive Technology to Relieve Pain

Use Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) to relieve pain since PEMF has been clinically proven to relieve pain. Doctors have been using PEMF for decades. You can now find PEMF in an affordable, wearable, and compact device. You can buy it over-the-counter for relieving pain on-the-go or at home. We are happy to tell you about PEMF, so click here to learn more and try it out.

Set Realistic Goals

The pain you are experiencing is unforgiving and it is hard, so set high and obtainable goals. If you do not achieve your goals, be kind to yourself. Some of your goals can be to walk your dog once a day or longer sessions on the treadmill. You will benefit both physically and mentally from these goals. Once you hit those milestones, do not forget to reward yourself.

Distract Yourself

It is easier said than done. However, it is essential to find small things you love to do. You can even read a great book or watch a movie to distract yourself from your pain. You can add one hour of distraction during the day to escape from your pain. It can help improve the quality of your life, even though it will not cure your pain.

Try an Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Inflammation is usually the main source of pain. You can use therapies, such as PEMF, to fight the inflammation. However, you can complement these therapies with an anti-inflammatory diet and ensure your lifestyle does not make your pain worse. So, incorporate foods, such as vegetables, healthy oils, and nuts, into your diet. Also, ensure you are drinking a lot of water. You can also decide to reduce your alcohol consumption.

Track Your Progress

Keeping a log of your progress, treatments, activity, and pain levels is essential, even though it may seem tedious. Tracking your progress can help you prepare for your next visit to your doctor. It can also help you better understand your pain patterns, and you will know the treatments that work best for you.

Limit Alcohol

You may hate to hear this, but alcohol can affect your sleeping habits. Insomnia and chronic pain are closely related, so you need to reduce your alcohol consumption or avoiding consuming alcohol completely. Reducing your alcohol consumption improves your sleep cycle and your quality of life.

Join a Support Group

Pain is not the same for everyone. However, the best therapeutic outlet is to engage with other pain sufferers. It is hard for people, who do not experience pain, to understand. Talking to people, who understand, can help you feel less alone. You will learn new pain relief tactics from your support group. Joining a support group improves your social circle and improves your mood.