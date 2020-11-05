One of the most popular vacation spots in Britain is Cornwall. We will now look at a couple of guidelines that will certainly help you to enjoy your holiday.

If you have decided to drive to Cornwall, then you should definitely start by visiting the National Trust properties. Some of the amazing sites you can take in include Castle Drogo, Finch Foundry and Lydford Gorge which are in Devon. These sites aren’t too far from the Cornish Riviera. If you have a National Trust card, you’ll be at a much greater advantage.

If you prefer to travel via train, then this should be quite easy and affordable to access as there are lots of train deals. In particular, GWR and Cross Country have great prices from a wide range of destinations.

When you arrive in Cornwall, you should keep in mind that the roads are quite narrow and usually have stone walls along the sides. There are also many twisty roads and tight bends, so make sure to slow down and drive carefully. You will find open spaces where there is an abundance of wildlife such as cows, sheep etc. So, make sure to be extra careful when driving during the night.

There are also many great bus routes that you can take such as the 95, 93 and 21. These routes serve many destinations such as Truro, St Austell and Newquay. Once you have a bus pass, you can go to these destinations free of charge at particular times.

Cornwall is also known for many lovely beaches which are great for surfing. However, there are rip tides, so make sure that you are aware of the tide times before going out. It is very easy to get cut off since the sea usually comes in quite quickly. One of the best areas for surfing is Newquay and if you love surfing, make sure to visit Towan Beach, Watergate Bay, Mawgan Porth, Fistral Beach, Perranporth etc.

The seaside villages are located at the bottom of the hills which are quite steep and there isn’t much parking available. Most people usually park in the car park located at the top of the hill and then walk down. So, make sure that you pack reliable shoes! It is best to park in the car park and follow the rules since there are lots of parking officials who are always ready to issue a ticket. In many cases, you shouldn’t park on the grass, even in the car parks since this is an offense.

For many, staying in accommodation is recommended – especially as for many it’s a long distance to drive and staying for a few days is the norm. There are plenty of hotels in the area and many fall in love with the area leading them to look into static caravans for sale in Cornwall. This allows them to enjoy the area when they wish and over the longer term at a lower cost.

When it comes to food, be sure to enjoy some cream teas and Cornish pasties. One of the best award winning bakeries that you should check out is Chough’s Bakery which is located in Padstow and Port Isaac. Devon cream teas are quite different from Cornish cream teas. Basically, with Devon cream teas, you’ll have to put the cream and then the jam whereas with Cornish cream teas, you’ll need to do the reverse. Another lovely local treat that you should check out is clotted cream. There are also lots of refreshing local beers as well as fresh fish and crabs.

Once you’ve decided to visit the beach, make sure to put on a hat, sunscreen as well as a t-shirt since it gets quite hot.

If you are a nature lover, then make sure to go on wildlife trips, especially along the coast. There you will see whales, seabirds, dolphins, seals and more. One great company to use for these types of trips is Padstow Sealife Safaris. Of course, you can simply walk down the south west coastal path on your own and you will likely see seals and various seabirds.