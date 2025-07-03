  • Thu. Jul 3rd, 2025

The Honda Civic Type R secures hat-trick at the Auto Express New Car Awards 2025

  • Honda Civic Type R Wins Hot Hatch of the Year for the Third Consecutive Year at 2025 Auto Express Awards
  • Sixth-Generation Type R Sets New Standard with Thrilling Performance and Precision Engineering
  • Judges praised Honda Civic Type R, commenting: “this level of chassis balance and performance shouldn’t be possible in a family car”.

The Honda Civic Type R has claimed the coveted Hot Hatch of the Year title for the third year running at the 2025 Auto Express New Car Awards, further solidifying its status as the ultimate performance hatchback.

In its sixth generation, the Civic Type R has set the benchmark for hot hatches. Its latest win marks a hat-trick of consecutive awards—2023, 2024, and now 2025—underlining the hatchback’s thrilling performance, precision engineering, and racing heritage.

The Auto Express New Car Awards are one of the highlights of the automotive calendar, picking out the best in the business across 27 categories. The New Car Awards focus on the things that matter to consumers, from practicality and efficiency to price, reliability and the driving experience. The Auto Express team of experts have decades of combined experience assessing cars to help drivers pick the right model for them, whatever their requirements or budget.

“Honda is incredibly proud to see the Civic Type R achieve a third consecutive win as Hot Hatch of the Year,” said Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda Motor Europe – UK. “These accolades highlight the strength of the Type R, and we’re now excited for what the future holds with our driver-focused hybrid models.”

“It’s testament to the Civic Type R’s world-class engineering that it has held off some excellent competition to grab a hat-trick of Auto Express Hot Hatch of the Year awards,” said Auto Express Editor Paul Barker. “This level of chassis balance and performance shouldn’t be possible in a family car, but it’s a wonderful combination of all that is good about a hot hatch.” 

To find out more about the acclaimed Honda Civic Type R, visit: https://www.honda.co.uk/cars/new/civic-type-r/overview.html

