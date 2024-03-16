A History of Manchester City Vs Newcastle United?

Manchester City and Newcastle United are two of the oldest and most storied football clubs in England. The rivalry between these two teams dates back over a century and has produced some memorable matches over the years. From dramatic comebacks to controversial decisions, the matches between Manchester City and Newcastle United have always been fiercely competitive and entertaining for fans.

Manchester City, also known as the Citizens, was founded in 1880 and has a long and illustrious history in English football. The club has won numerous domestic and international accolades, cementing their status as one of the top teams in the country. On the other hand, Newcastle United, also referred to as the Magpies, was established in 1892 and has a rich tradition of its own, with a loyal fan base and a proud heritage.

The rivalry between Manchester City and Newcastle United has produced some memorable matches over the years. Both teams have a rich history and have faced each other numerous times in various competitions. Here is a list of some of the historical results between Manchester City and Newcastle United:

1. August 29, 1992 – Manchester City 1-1 Newcastle United

This was the first Premier League meeting between the two sides. David White scored for Manchester City, while Robert Lee equalized for Newcastle United.

2. November 18, 2000 – Manchester City 1-1 Newcastle United

In this Premier League clash, Shaun Goater’s goal for Manchester City was cancelled out by Gary Speed’s strike for Newcastle United.

3. May 6, 2006 – Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle United

A late goal from Joey Barton sealed the victory for Manchester City in this Premier League encounter.

4. October 3, 2010 – Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United

Goals from Carlos Tevez and Gareth Barry secured the win for Manchester City, with Andy Carroll scoring for Newcastle United.

5. December 26, 2017 – Manchester City 0-0 Newcastle United

A goalless draw in this Premier League match saw both teams share the points.

6. September 1, 2018 – Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United

Aguero and Sterling were on the scoresheet for Manchester City, while Yedlin scored for Newcastle United in this Premier League clash.

7. November 30, 2019 – Manchester City 2-2 Newcastle United

In a thrilling encounter, Jonjo Shelvey and Jetro Willems scored for Newcastle United, while De Bruyne and Jonjo Shelvey found the net for Manchester City.

8. December 26, 2020 – Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United

Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan’s goals secured the win for Manchester City in this Premier League fixture.

9. May 14, 2021 – Manchester City 4-3 Newcastle United

In a high-scoring game, Krafth, Joelinton, and Willock scored for Newcastle United, while Torres, Cancelo, Mahrez, and Ferran Torres found the net for Manchester City.

These are just a few of the historical results between Manchester City and Newcastle United. The rivalry between the two clubs is always intense, with both teams eager to come out on top. Fans can expect more exciting matches in the future as both clubs continue to compete in various competitions.

The rivalry between Manchester City and Newcastle United intensified in the late 20th century when both teams were competing at the top of English football. One of the most famous matches between these two clubs took place in 1996 when Manchester City staged a remarkable comeback against Newcastle United at the famous Maine Road stadium. Trailing 0-2 at halftime, City scored three goals in the second half to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory, much to the delight of their fans and players.