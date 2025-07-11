Jet Black 59: ultimate Le Mans victory anniversary collection to launch at Goodwood

The story of victory for the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans for the #59 McLaren F1 GTR is one of the most famous in the event’s rich history. Now, for the first time, a unique perspective from that weekend is being presented from within the team with the launch of a carefully curated, limited edition numbered photobook – ‘Jet Black 59’ – with images captured by acclaimed Japanese photographer Mikio Hasui. Capturing previously unseen moments from the 24-hour event, this ultimate collection is presented with the most realistic example of the winning car ever created, carefully researched, presented exactly as it crossed the finish line.

Photographer Mikio Hasui (https://mikiohasui.com ) is presenting this unique insight into the fabled race which saw the Lanzante-run entry take outright victory. Globally renowned for his ability to capture moments through a lens, Mikio is also the brother-in-law of winning Le Mans driver, Masanori Sekiya. Mikio’s unprecedented access at the event is captured by over 100 moments on traditional monochrome film, portraying the race as never seen before, and sees the drivers, the team, preparation within the garage and action on track through the lens of his trusted Leica and Canon cameras. To give even greater depth and meaning to these images, annotations and notes by Mikio, transcribed from his notebooks and details of the time. These have been translated from his native Japanese, helping to further enhance and narrate the stunning period images.

Accompanying the photographic book, and offered exclusively, is the ultimate collectors’ edition model of the McLaren F1 GTR, chassis 01R. Reproduced in painstaking detail by Japanese model specialists Make Up, only 59 examples will be created in 1:18-scale. Wearing battle scars and race grime from 24 hours of racing, it also features details never captured before which only became known following detailed discussions with those who were part of the winning team. Details such as the cleaned area below the fuel filler, visible race numbers and branding on the upper bodyside panels, and the tape removed from the front bumper, ensure these extremely limited and life-like examples, are the most accurate ever produced.

Priced at £495, the ‘Jet Black 59’ book captures a moment in motorsport folklore in a never-before-seen way, with a print run of just 300 examples.

The first 59 numbered examples of the photograph book are to be offered exclusively with the scale model which sets new benchmarks in precision and detail, with both items carefully presented in a bespoke display case. This ultimate celebration of the iconic motorsport milestone is offered at £1,995.

Limited prints of each of the individual images from the book are also available to order. Each of these are individual commissions, available in three sizes, produced by Mikio Hasui from the original slide film, through an extended original wet printing process on Baryta professional photographic paper, and hand signed for authenticity.

A must for any true collector, each of these items will be offered for sale for the first time from the Lanzante boutique at Goodwood Festival of Speed from Thursday 10 July.

