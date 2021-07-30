New sporty ID.4 variant is available in two specifications – GTX and comprehensively-equipped GTX Max

Prices start at £48,510 OTR for Volkswagen’s first production electric performance car; ID.4 GTX Max equips all option packs for £55,540 OTR

Performance meets sustainability, with the sports SUV being produced with the same environmental conscience as the rest of the ID. family

Milton Keynes – The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is now available for UK customers to order, with the first of Volkswagen’s zero tailpipe emissions performance sub-brand starting at £48,510 OTR. The first wearer of the new GTX badge is available in two versions – GTX and GTX Max (£55,540 OTR), the former focussing on performance, with the latter offering a comprehensive and compelling package of equipment.

The ID.4 GTX and GTX Max are the inaugural models of the new all-electric ‘GTX’ performance line, and the first ID. models to feature dual-motor all-wheel drive. Both offer the availability of 299 PS and 310 Nm of torque*, contributing to impressive performance – the GTX models accelerate to 62 mph from a standstill in just 6.2 seconds, which is quicker than a Golf GTI. The ID.4 GTX also reaches a top speed of 112 mph (where permitted) – 13 mph quicker than the regular model.

This sporty drivetrain is complemented by sports suspension and progressive steering systems, both of which sharpen the handling of the ID.4, alongside the standard-fit Vehicle Dynamics Manager and XDS electronic differential lock. The sports suspension comes as part of the Sport Package fitted as standard to the GTX models, while the GTX Max features Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers as standard.

The ID.4 GTX offers the best of both worlds when it comes to performance and sustainability. Just like the rest of the ID. family, the GTX is delivered to customers as a ‘net climate-neutral product’ according to the independent auditing body TÜV NORD, which examines the entire supply chain, manufacturing process and all logistics. With a green energy provider such as Octopus Energy, customers can continue this environmental balance into the car’s working life.

Fitted with the same 77 kWh battery as the Pro Performance models in the ID.4 line-up, the GTX and GTX Max can travel up to 301 and 291 miles respectively (WLTP, combined) on a single charge. Both can add up to 199 miles of range from a 125 kW rapid charger in 30 minutes, while a 7.2 kW home charger takes around 12 hours and 40 minutes to take the battery from 0 to 100%. Charging to 80% from a DC, CCS charge point takes 38 minutes.

The GTX features, as standard, the 12-inch Discover Max infotainment display, coupled with the Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (Infotainment Package Plus); rear-view camera, and keyless locking and starting system (Assistance Package); IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights and 3D LED tail lights with dynamic turn signal, as well as an illuminated LED strip between the headlights and Volkswagen badge (Design Package). Finally, the Sport Package brings progressive steering for an even more engaging drive and lowered sports suspension.

The ID.4 GTX Max upgrades this already generous package with every ‘Plus’ package available on the standard model, which provides sports seats with integrated head restraints as the Interior Top-Sport Plus pack; heating and massage functions for the front seats, 12-way electric and 2-way manual adjustment, as well as pneumatic lumbar adjustment for the front seats and a memory for each user’s settings (Interior Style Plus); 3-zone climate control system and luggage area net, partition and floor (Comfort Package Plus); while a suite of driver assistance systems including Lane Assist, Emergency Assist and Side Assist, and an Area View camera system come as part of the Assistance Package Plus.

A panoramic sunroof is fitted via the Design Package Plus, and the Sport Package Plus adds the Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive damper system, while the efficiency-boosting heat pump is also included as standard. Both models also benefit from the innovative ID.Light – an animated LED strip at the base of the windscreen which provides helpful communication between the car and the driver to assist with navigation, telephone connectivity and safety functions; as well as Car2X technology. This system can communicate information of approaching hazards, such as Car2X-equipped emergency vehicles, stationary traffic ahead or dangers to the driver. It shares this information with other Car2X-equipped vehicles in the vicinity, to provide early warning of these situations to other drivers, for boosted safety.

Being based on Volkswagen’s acclaimed MEB platform allows packaging benefits for the ID.4, the most noticeable being interior space to match the vehicle class above. A long wheelbase of 2.77 metres and a battery mounted low under the passenger compartment together allow more of the car’s footprint to be used for passenger space. Other benefits of the MEB platform will include the facility to receive upgrades and updates over-the-air after purchase, for an ownership experience that continually and seamlessly improves.

Francesca McGuinn, ID. Family Product Marketing Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The ID. family continues to expand: the ID.3 is well established with UK customers, the ID.4 – the 2021 World Car of the Year no less – is ramping up, and now the ID.4 GTX has arrived to add some sporting intention into the mix. All are delivered to customers as net climate-neutral products.

“Not only that, but the ID.4 GTX Max now serves as the very pinnacle of the ID.4 range, combining the sustainability of the ID. family, the practicality and user-friendliness of the ID.4, the dynamism and performance of the new GTX lineage, and all the luxuries and conveniences that the model has to offer, in one comprehensive package. It’s another brilliant all-rounder in today’s Volkswagen line-up.”

Model Price (OTR) 0-62 mph Top speed Range ( WLTP combined) ID.4 GTX

(77 kWh, 299 PS) £48,510 6.2 sec 112 mph 301 miles ID.4 GTX Max

(77 kWh, 299 PS) £55,540 6.2 sec 112 mph 291 miles

* The maximum electric power determined in accordance with UN-GTR.21 for this vehicle is 220kW and lasts for a maximum of 30 seconds. The power available will depend upon individual driving behaviour and other non-technical factors, however the maximum power for this vehicle requires in particular a temperature of the high voltage battery between 23-50 degrees Celsius and a battery state of charge greater than 88%. However, in order to preserve the usable capacity of the battery as much as possible, it is recommended to set a charging target of 80% for daily operation and use (which can be switched to 100% before long distance journeys for example).