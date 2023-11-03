ACCLAIMED NEWCASTLE RESTAURANT LAUNCHES SPECIAL DEAL…

A NEWCASTLE restaurant which has received high praise from the one of the UK’s top critics is now offering diners the opportunity to enjoy a special menu.

Lovage at St George’s Terrace, Jesmond was recently given five out of five stars by food writer William Sitwell in The Telegraph, who described it as “neat, delicate, good and honest cooking” and raved about its food.

And now the restaurant owners have unveiled a new menu which will run at specific times throughout November so even more people can experience Lovage– with the added bonus of it being offered at special price.

The three courses for £30 will run Thursday and Friday from noon to 2pm and Wed to Friday evenings from 5pm to 5.45pm as well as from noon until 5.45pm on Saturdays.

Diners can pick from starters which included padron peppers served with lemon aioli, labneh with confit garlic and carta di musica – a thin Sardinian cracker as well burrata, roasted pumpkin, toasted seeds and Baharat and Cornish sardines with salsa verde and pangratatto – a topping made with breadcrumbs.

Main courses range from Mediterranean spiced king oyster mushroom with butter bean mash to skate wing with caper and cordyceps beurre blanc, potatoes and sea veg and confit duck leg, polenta, caponata Siciliana and cavolo nero.

The desserts include some Lovage favourites – pistachio tiramisu which William Sitwell described as “one to impress the fussiest of Italian desert aficionados” – as well as carrot cake with honey yoghurt and amaretto affogato with biscotti.

Lovage prides itself on handpicking and foraging for its ingredients whenever possible, at the same time only using suppliers which they have chosen based on the quality of their products and their commitment to sustainability.

For further information or to book visit www.lovagejesmond.co.uk or call 0191 429 3750.