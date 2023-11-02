Training package demand leads to expansion at Newcastle law firm

The increase in demand for its new training packages and general employment law advice has led to expansion and promotion within the employment team at a North East law firm.

Burnetts Solicitors LLP, based at Dean Street, Newcastle has gained a reputation for delivering employment law updates and training sessions in an informative but engaging way, including theming around hit tv shows such as I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

And the firm’s ability to deliver on a range of subjects covering everything from equality, diversity and inclusion to managing difficult conversations had led to a huge demand for their services.

Burnetts has delivered to clients across a whole range of sectors, helping them with topics such as menopause in the workplace and developing a workplace that accommodates neurodiversity and other hidden disabilities.

With Employment Tribunals across the country overwhelmed by the volume of claims, ensuring that managers and HR teams are up to date on current legislation has become even more vital.

This increased demand has led to two new appointments, with Elliott Chaplin joining as a Solicitor and Annabel Doyle joining as a Trainee Solicitor, plus the promotion of Sara Devennie from Senior Associate to Legal Director.

They join existing team members, David Gibson, Anna Lovett and Sharon Ridley who have been instrumental in driving the success and popularity of the new training packages.

Senior Associate, Anna Lovett, said: “We are very pleased with the uptake of our new training programme for senior executives, HR teams and management.

“The team and I are passionate about working closely with North East organisations to upskill their senior leaders ensuring workplace practices maximise the talent within the workforce and create and promote business growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elliot and Annabel to the team and are delighted about the talent and cross section of skills they bring and we congratulate Sara on her promotion too. With the remaining months of 2023 fully booked with exciting training programmes for clients, we are excited to see what 2024 brings.”

Burnetts’ next CIPD Employment Law Update – a Mary Poppins themed event – takes place on the 16 November 2023. To find out more about this and the team, please visit www.burnetts.co.uk.